England vs Pakistan 3rd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Updates: England in driver’s seat

England vs Pakistan (ENG vs PAK) 3rd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Updates: James Anderson claimed his fifth wicket to ensusre the visitors were bolwed out for 273 in their first innings. England enforced the follow-on against Pakistan in the third and final Test at the Rose Bowl on Sunday, despite a battling century by visiting skipper Azhar Ali. Ali (141 not out) and Mohammad Rizwan (53) stitched together a 138-run partnership for the sixth wicket but Anderson helped to keep England firmly in the driver’s seat in Southampton.
England, who hold a 1-0 lead, are edging towards their first test series win over Pakistan since 2010.The hosts won the opening match in Manchester by three wickets, and the rain-hit second game ended in a draw.
Showers are expected to interrupt play today in Southampton, even though there is a big enough gap. It is, in fact, predicted to be heavy rain for parts of the day today. It looks like only weather can save Pakistan's fate in the series.
Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali scored a trenchant unbeaten 141, a slap on the face of his critics, but his effort could only offer a hint of respectability to the tourists’ first-innings effort. In response to England’s 583/8 declared, Pakistan were restricted to 273 with James Anderson completing his first five-wicket haul of the year, a haul that leaves him two wickets away from his 600th.
But at one point, even 200 had seemed distant. They were 30/4 before stumbling to 75/5 and it seemed England would consign Pakistan to humiliation. Then Ali intervened with adequate support from wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan, who is rapidly enhancing his reputation as Pakistan’s late middle-order enforcer. (READ MORE)
