scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 24, 2020
Top news
Live now

England vs Pakistan 3rd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Updates: England in driver’s seat

England vs Pakistan (ENG vs PAK) 3rd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: England and Pakistan play the third and final Test at the Rose Bowl in Southampton

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 24, 2020 2:55:06 pm
ENG v PAKENG vs PAK 3rd Test Day 4 in Southampton

England vs Pakistan (ENG vs PAK) 3rd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Updates: James Anderson claimed his fifth wicket to ensusre the visitors were bolwed out for 273 in their first innings. England enforced the follow-on against Pakistan in the third and final Test at the Rose Bowl on Sunday, despite a battling century by visiting skipper Azhar Ali. Ali (141 not out) and Mohammad Rizwan (53) stitched together a 138-run partnership for the sixth wicket but Anderson helped to keep England firmly in the driver’s seat in Southampton.

England, who hold a 1-0 lead, are edging towards their first test series win over Pakistan since 2010.The hosts won the opening match in Manchester by three wickets, and the rain-hit second game ended in a draw.

Live Blog

England vs Pakistan 3rd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Updates:

14:55 (IST)24 Aug 2020
Weather forecast

Showers are expected to interrupt play today in Southampton, even though there is a big enough gap. It is, in fact, predicted to be heavy rain for parts of the day today. It looks like only weather can save Pakistan's fate in the series.

14:32 (IST)24 Aug 2020
Pakistan on the ropes, Azhar Ali stands tall with unbeaten century

Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali scored a trenchant unbeaten 141, a slap on the face of his critics, but his effort could only offer a hint of respectability to the tourists’ first-innings effort. In response to England’s 583/8 declared, Pakistan were restricted to 273 with James Anderson completing his first five-wicket haul of the year, a haul that leaves him two wickets away from his 600th.

But at one point, even 200 had seemed distant. They were 30/4 before stumbling to 75/5 and it seemed England would consign Pakistan to humiliation. Then Ali intervened with adequate support from wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan, who is rapidly enhancing his reputation as Pakistan’s late middle-order enforcer. (READ MORE)

14:11 (IST)24 Aug 2020
ENG v PAK

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third Test of the three-match series between England and Pakistan. It is Day 4 and the hosts have forced Pakistan into a follow-on. Stay tuned for live score and updates of the match in Southampton here.

England paceman Jimmy Anderson moved within two wickets of 600 in test cricket after taking 5-56 to help dismiss Pakistan for 273 in the third and final test on Sunday, with visiting captain Azhar Ali left stranded on 141 not out. England, which racked up a mammoth 583-8 declared in its first innings thanks to Zak Crawley's 267, chose to enforce the follow-on after bowling out Pakistan late on day three. However, bad light meant there was no further play at the Rose Bowl and Anderson _ on 598 wickets _ must wait another day to try to reach his latest milestone.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd