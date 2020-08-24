England vs Pakistan 3rd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Updates: England in driver’s seat

ENG vs PAK 3rd Test Day 4 in Southampton

England vs Pakistan (ENG vs PAK) 3rd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Updates: James Anderson claimed his fifth wicket to ensusre the visitors were bolwed out for 273 in their first innings. England enforced the follow-on against Pakistan in the third and final Test at the Rose Bowl on Sunday, despite a battling century by visiting skipper Azhar Ali. Ali (141 not out) and Mohammad Rizwan (53) stitched together a 138-run partnership for the sixth wicket but Anderson helped to keep England firmly in the driver’s seat in Southampton.

England, who hold a 1-0 lead, are edging towards their first test series win over Pakistan since 2010.The hosts won the opening match in Manchester by three wickets, and the rain-hit second game ended in a draw.