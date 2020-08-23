England vs Pakistan 3rd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Updates: Hosts in control

England vs Pakistan (ENG vs PAK) 3rd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Updates: Zak Crawley and Jos Buttler shared a record partnership and James Anderson grabbed three wickets to put England in total control at the start of the third day of the third and final Test against Pakistan on Sunday.
Crawley became the third-youngest England player at 22 to make a double century and went on to 267 before the hosts declared their first innings on 583 for eight in Southampton. Anderson then took three wickets as Pakistan crumbled to 24 for three in reply, leaving England in prime position to win the match and clinch the series 2-0.
Only playing the third and final test because Ben Stokes has returned to his native New Zealand for family reasons, the 22-year-old Crawley stated a case to became a regular No. 3 batsman in the England team with a 393-ball knock that put him in 10th place in the all-time list of top scores by an English player. After his marathon innings ended when he was stumped off part-time spinner Asad Shafiq, Pakistan's players sportingly ran to Crawley to congratulate him as he walked off the field, many giving him fist bumps. He received more applause from the England balcony as players and backroom staff lined up to welcome him back to the pavilion, and also led the team from the field at stumps, tipping his cap on the way. Crawley passed some great England names as he climbed the all-time list of individual scores with each run he made in the afternoon, moving above the likes of Geoffrey Boycott, Root and Stokes.
Zak Crawley, who had 314 Test runs from 11 innings before the 3rd Test vs Pakistan, scored a phenomenal 267 before falling to part-time spinner Asad Shafiq on Day 2. The 22-year-old’s highest score before this match had been 76. Crawley’s First Class average is less than 31, but the commanding presence he had at the crease against Pakistan revealed no lack of confidence. How he used his height to get on top of the ball against seamers and to make long strides out to spinners is similar to how Kevin Pietersen went about his batting, said Michael Atherton. (READ MORE)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third and final Test in Southampton between hosts England and Pakistan. England are in control of the match after declaring on 563/8. Stay tuned for live score and updates of the match here.