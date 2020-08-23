England vs Pakistan 3rd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Updates: Hosts in control

England vs Pakistan 3rd Test Day 3 at Rose Bowl, Southampton

England vs Pakistan (ENG vs PAK) 3rd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Updates: Zak Crawley and Jos Buttler shared a record partnership and James Anderson grabbed three wickets to put England in total control at the start of the third day of the third and final Test against Pakistan on Sunday.

Crawley became the third-youngest England player at 22 to make a double century and went on to 267 before the hosts declared their first innings on 583 for eight in Southampton. Anderson then took three wickets as Pakistan crumbled to 24 for three in reply, leaving England in prime position to win the match and clinch the series 2-0.