England vs Pakistan 3rd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Updates: Hosts in control

Sunday, August 23, 2020
By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 23, 2020 2:30:06 pm
England vs Pakistan 3rd Test Day 3 at Rose Bowl, Southampton

England vs Pakistan (ENG vs PAK) 3rd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Updates: Zak Crawley and Jos Buttler shared a record partnership and James Anderson grabbed three wickets to put England in total control at the start of the third day of the third and final Test against Pakistan on Sunday.

Crawley became the third-youngest England player at 22 to make a double century and went on to 267 before the hosts declared their first innings on 583 for eight in Southampton. Anderson then took three wickets as Pakistan crumbled to 24 for three in reply, leaving England in prime position to win the match and clinch the series 2-0.

England vs Pakistan 3rd Test Live Cricket Score Updates:

14:30 (IST)23 Aug 2020
Crawley is only playing in Stokes' absence

Only playing the third and final test because Ben Stokes has returned to his native New Zealand for family reasons, the 22-year-old Crawley stated a case to became a regular No. 3 batsman in the England team with a 393-ball knock that put him in 10th place in the all-time list of top scores by an English player. After his marathon innings ended when he was stumped off part-time spinner Asad Shafiq, Pakistan's players sportingly ran to Crawley to congratulate him as he walked off the field, many giving him fist bumps. He received more applause from the England balcony as players and backroom staff lined up to welcome him back to the pavilion, and also led the team from the field at stumps, tipping his cap on the way. Crawley passed some great England names as he climbed the all-time list of individual scores with each run he made in the afternoon, moving above the likes of Geoffrey Boycott, Root and Stokes.

14:18 (IST)23 Aug 2020
Zak Crawley, Jos Buttler partnership sends all-time Test records crashing

Zak Crawley, who had 314 Test runs from 11 innings before the 3rd Test vs Pakistan, scored a phenomenal 267 before falling to part-time spinner Asad Shafiq on Day 2. The 22-year-old’s highest score before this match had been 76. Crawley’s First Class average is less than 31, but the commanding presence he had at the crease against Pakistan revealed no lack of confidence. How he used his height to get on top of the ball against seamers and to make long strides out to spinners is similar to how Kevin Pietersen went about his batting, said Michael Atherton. (READ MORE)

13:54 (IST)23 Aug 2020
ENG vs PAK

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third and final Test in Southampton between hosts England and Pakistan. England are in control of the match after declaring on 563/8. Stay tuned for live score and updates of the match here.

Crawley and Buttler (152) negotiated the second new ball in the morning session and went on to add 359 runs, surpassing England's previous record fifth-wicket stand of 254 shared by Keith Fletcher and Tony Greig against India in 1973. Chris Woakes, Dom Bess and Stuart Broad added another 82 runs to help England post their highest total in four years.Pakistan lost openers Shan Masood and Abid Ali along with Babar Azam in just under 11 overs. Anderson claimed all three wickets and is only four short of becoming the first pace bowler to reach the milestone of 600 in Tests. Pakistan need a victory to level the series after England won the opening match in Manchester by three wickets, and the rain-hit second game ended in a draw.

