England vs Pakistan 3rd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Updates: Zak Crawley eyes double century

ENG vs PAK Test 3 Day 2 in Southampton

England vs Pakistan (ENG vs PAK) 3rd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Updates: England resume Day 2 on 332/4 after Zak Crawley hit an unbeaten, career-best 171 along with Jos Buttler (87) approaching his second Test century. England dominated the opening day of the third and final match of the series against Pakistan at the Rose Bowl in Southampton with the hosts leading 1-0.

Pakistan faces a tough task getting back into a match that looked like going its way when England was reduced to 127/4 following the dismissals of Joe Root (29) and Ollie Pope (5). The tourists then lost control amid the shot-making of Crawley and Buttler, with even the reliable Yasir losing his way and getting hit for 107 off 28 overs.