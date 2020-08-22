England vs Pakistan 3rd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Updates: Zak Crawley eyes double century

England vs Pakistan (ENG vs PAK) 3rd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Updates: England resume Day 2 on 332/4 after Zak Crawley hit an unbeaten, career-best 171 along with Jos Buttler (87) approaching his second Test century. England dominated the opening day of the third and final match of the series against Pakistan at the Rose Bowl in Southampton with the hosts leading 1-0.
Pakistan faces a tough task getting back into a match that looked like going its way when England was reduced to 127/4 following the dismissals of Joe Root (29) and Ollie Pope (5). The tourists then lost control amid the shot-making of Crawley and Buttler, with even the reliable Yasir losing his way and getting hit for 107 off 28 overs.
The first day of the final Test could not have gone better for England, nor could it have gone much worse for Pakistan. Zak Crawley scored an unbeaten 171, his maiden Test century, and Jos Buttler rattled out a blazing 87, as England ended the day on 332/4 and Pakistan sunk without a trace.
It was not just that Crawley ended the day unbeaten on 171 off 269 deliveries. It was everything about his innings—his poise and purpose, his stroke-play and shot-selection, and his late acceleration that put even Buttler to shade—that foretells a distinguished career. There were other impressive traits, like the ability to change his pace of scoring depending on the bowling and match situations. At one stage he didn’t score off 27 balls, at another juncture, he racked 40 off 27. (READ MORE)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third and final Test between England and Pakistan. It is the second day in Southampton and Zak Crawley eyes a double century while Buttler is nearing a century. It is expected to be an exciting start at the Rose Bowl on Saturday. Stay tuned for live score and updates of the match here.