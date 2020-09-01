scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 01, 2020
LIVE | England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I

England vs Pakistan (ENG vs PAK) 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: The Three Lions aim for a series win.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: September 1, 2020 10:07:57 pm
england vs pakistan, eng vs pak, eng vs pak live score, eng vs pak live, eng vs pak 3rd t20,England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: England's captain Eoin Morgan, right, dives to make it successfully to the crease. (AP)

England vs Pakistan (ENG vs PAK) 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score Updates: England and Pakistan are set to lock horns for the final time in the T20I series at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday.

While Eoin Morgan’s team will be looking to seal the series after winning the second T20I, Babar Azam’s Pakistan would be hoping for their first win in the tour in a bid to equalize the series. The first T20I of the series was washed out while England came back strong to win the second match by five wickets. Follow live updates below-

Live Blog

England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Live Score Updates:

22:04 (IST)01 Sep 2020
ENG opt to bowl first

England have won the toss and have opted to field.

22:00 (IST)01 Sep 2020
Recapping England's five-wicket win on Sunday

Despite a good show with the bat, Pakistan's bowlers failed to defend a target of 196 in the second T20I on Sunday. Eoin Morgan and Dawid Malan compiled fifties respectively as England comfortably romped home by five wickets.

21:45 (IST)01 Sep 2020
Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to live commentary of the third and final T20I between England and Pakistan. The visitors have a last chance to secure a win and equal the ongoing series? Can Babar Azam's team spring up a surprise? Stay tuned for more!

England Squad: Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow (w), Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Lewis Gregory, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Joe Denly, David Willey

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (w), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Wahab Riaz, Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali

