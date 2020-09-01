LIVE | England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I

England vs Pakistan (ENG vs PAK) 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score Updates: England and Pakistan are set to lock horns for the final time in the T20I series at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday.
While Eoin Morgan’s team will be looking to seal the series after winning the second T20I, Babar Azam’s Pakistan would be hoping for their first win in the tour in a bid to equalize the series. The first T20I of the series was washed out while England came back strong to win the second match by five wickets. Follow live updates below-
England have won the toss and have opted to field.
Despite a good show with the bat, Pakistan's bowlers failed to defend a target of 196 in the second T20I on Sunday. Eoin Morgan and Dawid Malan compiled fifties respectively as England comfortably romped home by five wickets.
Hello and welcome to live commentary of the third and final T20I between England and Pakistan. The visitors have a last chance to secure a win and equal the ongoing series? Can Babar Azam's team spring up a surprise? Stay tuned for more!