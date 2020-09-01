England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch, date, time

ENG vs PAK 3rd T20 Live Stream: Pakistan's captain Babar Azam reacts as he walks off the field after being dismissed by England's Adil Rashid. (AP)

England vs Pakistan (ENG vs PAK) 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Captain Eoin Morgan belted a blistering half-century as England chased down a record target at Old Trafford to beat Pakistan by five wickets in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday. The third and final match in the series will be at the same venue on Tuesday. The first match was abandoned due to rain.

Once again, the weather is thankfully set fair so a full game should be in prospect. By the time of the second T20I, the surface being used for all three matches in this series had improved for batting after being a little two paced for the opening fixture. If it remains flat and true for this match, it could be another high scoring battle. Mohammad Amir injured his hamstring in the second game which means he is set to be replaced by fellow left-arm quick Wahab Riaz in Pakistan’s attack

ENG Probable XI: Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Lewis Gregory, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, David Willey

PAK Probable XI: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

When is England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I?

England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I is on August 30, Sunday.

Where will England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I be played?

The venue for England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I is The Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester.

What will be the timing of England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I?

The England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I will begin at 10.45 PM IST.

When will England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I toss take place?

The toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is at 10.15 pm IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match?

The England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will be telecast live on the Sony Six HD and Sony Six channels.

How to watch live streaming of the England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match?

You can also watch the live streaming of England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I on Sony Liv website, app and airtel stream. For all match live score updates, follow indianexpress.com

