England vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch

ENG vs PAK 3rd ODI Live Stream: England's Lewis Gregory, left, celebrates the dismissal of Pakistan's Haris Rauf. (AP)

England vs Pakistan (ENG vs PAK) 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: England have the series in their bag, and this encounter gives them a chance to seal a clean sweep against Pakistan in the third and final ODI at Edgbaston on Tuesday. For the men in green, there has not been much to cheer about having lost the first two ODIs.

However, Babar Azam and Co have the ODI Super League points to play for. England, on the other hand, will look to continue their top form and keep testing their bench strength. A whitewash will definitely boost their credentials.

When will England vs Pakistan 3rd ODI take place?

England vs Pakistan 3rd ODI will start from 5:30 PM IST on Tuesday, July 13.

Where will England vs Pakistan 3rd ODI take place?

England vs Pakistan 3rd ODI will be held at the Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Which channel will telecast England vs Pakistan 3rd ODI on TV in India?

England vs Pakistan 3rd ODI will be broadcast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

How to watch the live streaming of England vs Pakistan 3rd ODI?

England vs Pakistan 3rd ODI will be streamed on Sony LIV.