England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test: We are paying the price for posting a substandard first innings score, says Mickey Arthur

Sarfraz Ahmed was cleaned up by James Anderson in first innings. (Source: Reuters) Sarfraz Ahmed was cleaned up by James Anderson in first innings. (Source: Reuters)

Pakistan might have taken a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series against England but the visitors had a disappointing start to their second game where they were bundled out for 174 in the first innings. Admitting that his side didn’t put up a good total, coach Mickey Arthur said, “If you win the toss and bat, you’ve got to put the opposition under pressure. You’ve got to score 300 plus.”

“If we had seen through the first hour and a half, batting became much easier in the afternoon. We are now paying the price for posting a substandard first innings score,” he added.

The coach suggested that Pakistan need to show patience in the second innings if they want to replicate what they did at Lord’s.

“In terms of what we need to do good in the second innings, we need to go back and do what we did at Lord’s,” said Arthur. “We showed a lot of patience and a lot of discipline. We committed to attack, we committed to defense. On wickets like this, we speak three words – discipline, intent, and technique. We want them to attack and defend with intent. But, we need to make those decisions a bit clearer. In the first innings, we were a little bit indecisive. You need to see off the ball in the first 40 overs. If you do that, the next 40 overs become a lot easier.”

“Yes, I do. We wanted England’s lead to be around 120. But, that is now where we sit at the moment. We thought if we get 120 [as deficit], we can put 300. Which means 180 [the target for England]. We needed to hang on to that chance. We need to hang on to every chance,” Arthur added.

Talking about England’s innings, Arthur suggested that Pakistan need to wrap up the hosts as early as possible. “We are certainly not going to think tonight that we have been played out of the game. We need to wrap them up quickly and we need to bat really well in the third innings.”

