England vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Southampton Weather Forecast Today: Will rain play spoilsport?

The Southampton pitch has mostly favoured seam bowlers and spinners. (Source: Wasim Akram Twitter)

England vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Southampton Weather Forecast Today: England look to seal successive series when they take on Pakistan in the second Test of the ongoing three-match Test series at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. (ENG v PAK 2nd Test LIVE)

The hosts lead the series 1-0 following their thrilling three-wicket win in the first Test in Manchester. Pakistan were in the driver’s seat for most of the match and England were chasing 277 on the final day before Chris Woakes (84*) and Jos Buttler (75) played a match-winning century stand.

Pakistan, who managed to dismiss half of the English team for 117 runs, will look to improve their performance and level the ICC World Test Championship series in Southampton. Opening batsman Shan Masood’s career-best 156 and a stellar performance from the visiting bowlers in the first innings played a vital role.

England vs Pakistan: Weather forecast

Rain is expected to play spoilsport in the second Test of the series with forecast predicting a minimum amount of shower on all scheduled five days of the Test.

Thursday and Friday are expected to witness interrupted periods of play with a ‘t-storm’ around the corner. The third day of the Test is the only one where a very minimum amount of rain is anticipated, forecasted at 3%. The last day of the game has the maxium showers expected with 99%.

Like most pitches in England, the strip at Southampton has mostly favoured seam bowlers and spinners.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd