England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score Updates: Bad weather predicted

England vs Pakistan (ENG vs PAK) 2nd Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score Updates: Another day of bad weather is predicted in Southampton on Monday, the final day of the second Test between hosts England and Pakistan. Pakistan claimed the wicket of opener Rory Burns for a duck on Sunday to leave England seven for one in their first innings, but rain forced an early close to day four in the rain-hit second test at the Rose Bowl.
England bowled out the tourists for 236, with top scorer Mohammad Rizwan (72) being the last Pakistani batsman to be dismissed, and then managed only five overs of their reply.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2nd Test between England and Pakistan. It is the final day of the 2nd of the three-match Test series and it looks like we are headed towards a draw in the rain-hit 2nd Test. Stay tuned for live score and updates in Southampton here.