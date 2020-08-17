scorecardresearch
Monday, August 17, 2020
England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score Updates: Bad weather predicted

England vs Pakistan (ENG vs PAK) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: England vs Pakistan 2nd Test is headed towards a draw with bad weather pridicted on the final day

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 17, 2020 2:23:32 pm
ENG v PAK Day 5England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 5 in Southampton (Source: AP)

England vs Pakistan (ENG vs PAK) 2nd Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score Updates: Another day of bad weather is predicted in Southampton on Monday, the final day of the second Test between hosts England and Pakistan. Pakistan claimed the wicket of opener Rory Burns for a duck on Sunday to leave England seven for one in their first innings, but rain forced an early close to day four in the rain-hit second test at the Rose Bowl.

England bowled out the tourists for 236, with top scorer Mohammad Rizwan (72) being the last Pakistani batsman to be dismissed, and then managed only five overs of their reply.

Live Blog

England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score Updates:

14:23 (IST)17 Aug 2020
ENG v PAK

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2nd Test between England and Pakistan. It is the final day of the 2nd of the three-match Test series and it looks like we are headed towards a draw in the rain-hit 2nd Test. Stay tuned for live score and updates in Southampton here.

Broad’s figures were the best in the innings, followed by James Anderson (3-60), who answered a number of his critics following questions over whether he should retire after a poor last test in Manchester. England won that game by three wickets and lead the three-match series 1-0. The final test will start in Southampton on Friday.

