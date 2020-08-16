England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Updates: Another bad weather day in Southampton

England vs Pakistan Test 2 Day 4 in Southampton (Source: AP)

England vs Pakistan (ENG vs PAK) 2nd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Updates: In what looks like another bad day for cricket, the second Test of the three-match series between England and Pakistan at the Rose Bowl in Southampton is headed towards a draw.

Rain prevented any ball being bowled on the third day. Pakistan had ended day two on 223/9 in its first innings with Mohammad Rizwan unbeaten on 60 and Naseem Shah 1 not out. James Anderson and Stuart Broad have both taken three wickets. Chris Woakes and Sam Curran have one victim apiece, with the other wicket being a run out. England lead the three-match series 1-0.