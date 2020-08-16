scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 16, 2020
England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Updates: Another bad weather day in Southampton

England vs Pakistan (ENG vs PAK) 2nd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: England and Pakistan play the second Test in Southampton with the hosts leading the three-match series 1-0

August 16, 2020
ENG v PAK Day 4England vs Pakistan Test 2 Day 4 in Southampton (Source: AP)

England vs Pakistan (ENG vs PAK) 2nd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Updates: In what looks like another bad day for cricket, the second Test of the three-match series between England and Pakistan at the Rose Bowl in Southampton is headed towards a draw.

Rain prevented any ball being bowled on the third day. Pakistan had ended day two on 223/9 in its first innings with Mohammad Rizwan unbeaten on 60 and Naseem Shah 1 not out. James Anderson and Stuart Broad have both taken three wickets. Chris Woakes and Sam Curran have one victim apiece, with the other wicket being a run out. England lead the three-match series 1-0.

13:51 (IST)16 Aug 2020
ENG v PAK Day 4

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2nd Test between England and Pakistan. With two days left for the match to finish, it looks like we are headed towards a draw. Day 3 was completely washed out and Sunday does not look to be a great day either. Stay tuned for live score and updates of the match here.

With overs lost to bad light in the test, the idea of using pink balls when artificial light takes over has been suggested, with former England captain Michael Vaughan offering cautious support for the idea. England batsman Zak Crawley said ``it's an entertainment business and we're playing for the fans back home'' but also warned of potential danger. ``It's a difficult one. If someone cops one (gets hit) on the head because they didn't see the ball in the field or a batsman cops one on the arm and misses the rest of the series, that's life-changing differences in their career or their lives.``

