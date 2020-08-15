scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 15, 2020
Independence Day 2020
Live now

England vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Score Updates: Pakistan pin hopes on bowlers

England vs Pakistan (ENG vs PAK) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: With 223 on board, Pakistan smell an opportunity to come back to the game on Day 3.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 15, 2020 2:27:23 pm
england vs pakistan, eng vs pak, Day3 of eng vs pak live score, eng vs pak Day 3 live, eng vs pak 2nd test, eng vs pak 2nd tesEngland vs Pakistan (ENG vs PAK) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Updates: Pakistan batsmen have not been upto the mark so far in the first innings. (AP)

England vs Pakistan (ENG vs PAK) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Updates: Pakistan ended the Day 2 of the Southampton Test with wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan’s resilience taking them to 223/9 before bad light stopped play.

In the conventional sense, the score is incompetent. But given the amount of swing the surface generated, and the fast-bowling ammo at their disposal, Pakistan would be sufficiently pleased with their comeback. Even 200, at one stage, had looked dreamy. Now all eyes would be on Rizwan to expand his knock little further on Day 3. A lot would also be expected of the bowling brigade of Pakistan to bundle English batting line up for a minimum score possible on Day 3.

Live Blog
14:27 (IST)15 Aug 2020
Two truncated days

The 2nd Test has been a frustrating affair for both teams. Pakistan have managed to bat 86 overs over the two days and will continue their first innings into a third day today. Rizwan has batted on both days and will continue his 116-ball 60 into a third day today. On the face of it, this Test looks to be headed for a draw. But things can change quickly when Pakistan are playing, that's a lesson history has taught us well. Will be interesting to see how Pakistan's pacers do with the ball when England come to bat. One hour to Day 3.

READ | Pakistan end rain-affected Day 1 at 126/5

READ | Rizwan takes Pakistan past 200 on Day 2

14:09 (IST)15 Aug 2020
Watch the highlights

Day 3 of the second Test will be the crucial day for both the teams to edge past the other. Have a look at what happened so far in the match:

Predictions for Day 3?

Teams:

England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Pakistan (Playing XI): Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali(c), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd