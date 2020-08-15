England vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Score Updates: Pakistan pin hopes on bowlers

England vs Pakistan (ENG vs PAK) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Updates: Pakistan batsmen have not been upto the mark so far in the first innings. (AP)

England vs Pakistan (ENG vs PAK) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Updates: Pakistan ended the Day 2 of the Southampton Test with wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan’s resilience taking them to 223/9 before bad light stopped play.

In the conventional sense, the score is incompetent. But given the amount of swing the surface generated, and the fast-bowling ammo at their disposal, Pakistan would be sufficiently pleased with their comeback. Even 200, at one stage, had looked dreamy. Now all eyes would be on Rizwan to expand his knock little further on Day 3. A lot would also be expected of the bowling brigade of Pakistan to bundle English batting line up for a minimum score possible on Day 3.