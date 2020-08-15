England vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Score Updates: Pakistan pin hopes on bowlers

England vs Pakistan (ENG vs PAK) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Updates: Pakistan ended the Day 2 of the Southampton Test with wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan’s resilience taking them to 223/9 before bad light stopped play.
In the conventional sense, the score is incompetent. But given the amount of swing the surface generated, and the fast-bowling ammo at their disposal, Pakistan would be sufficiently pleased with their comeback. Even 200, at one stage, had looked dreamy. Now all eyes would be on Rizwan to expand his knock little further on Day 3. A lot would also be expected of the bowling brigade of Pakistan to bundle English batting line up for a minimum score possible on Day 3.
The 2nd Test has been a frustrating affair for both teams. Pakistan have managed to bat 86 overs over the two days and will continue their first innings into a third day today. Rizwan has batted on both days and will continue his 116-ball 60 into a third day today. On the face of it, this Test looks to be headed for a draw. But things can change quickly when Pakistan are playing, that's a lesson history has taught us well. Will be interesting to see how Pakistan's pacers do with the ball when England come to bat. One hour to Day 3.
Day 3 of the second Test will be the crucial day for both the teams to edge past the other. Have a look at what happened so far in the match:
Predictions for Day 3?