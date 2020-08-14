England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Updates: England on top after rain affected day

England vs Pakistan (ENG vs PAK) 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Updates: Pakistan opener Abid Ali scored a half-century on the opening day of the second Test but England’s seam bowlers used the muggy conditions to their advantage to restrict the tourists at the Rose Bowl. Pakistan chose to bat first and were fortunate not to lose more wickets as the bounce, movement off the seam and swing through the air in hot, overcast conditions was perfectly suited to England’s experienced seam attack.

Babar Azam (25*) and Mohammad Rizwan (4*) will resume on Friday, seeking to rescue the innings in their bid to rebound from a three-wicket loss in the first Test. Batsman Fawad Alam (0) had waited almost 11 years since his previous Test innings, but lasted only four balls.