Friday, August 14, 2020
England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Updates: England on top after rain affected day

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 14, 2020 2:17:58 pm

England vs Pakistan (ENG vs PAK) 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Updates: Pakistan opener Abid Ali scored a half-century on the opening day of the second Test but England’s seam bowlers used the muggy conditions to their advantage to restrict the tourists at the Rose Bowl. Pakistan chose to bat first and were fortunate not to lose more wickets as the bounce, movement off the seam and swing through the air in hot, overcast conditions was perfectly suited to England’s experienced seam attack.

Babar Azam (25*) and Mohammad Rizwan (4*) will resume on Friday, seeking to rescue the innings in their bid to rebound from a three-wicket loss in the first Test. Batsman Fawad Alam (0) had waited almost 11 years since his previous Test innings, but lasted only four balls.

14:17 (IST)14 Aug 2020
Pakistan struggle against England seamers on rain-hit Day 1

The collectivism of England’s bowlers overshadowed the grittiness of Pakistan batsmen on the rain-interrupted opening day of the second Test at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. When proceedings came to a premature end, Pakistan were reeling at 126/5 in 45.4 overs after showing resolve through most of the day. What would rankle Pakistan is the last 10 overs of the day. From a position of security, they swiftly disintegrated, losing three wickets in 43 deliveries. It began with Sam Curran setting up Abid Ali. (DAY 1 REPORT)

13:50 (IST)14 Aug 2020
Hello and wellcome to our live coverage of the Day 2 of the second Test between England and Pakistan taking place in Southampton. England have a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series and look to seal their second consecutive Test series. This is Pakistan's only hope of keeping the series alive but it looks like they will be tormemnted by rain again. Stay tuned for live score and updates of the match here.

Abid (60) was twice dropped at second slip as he rode his luck, before finally being snatched by Rory Burns in that position off the bowling of left-arm seamer Sam Curran, who came into the England side in the place of Jofra Archer. Burns also caught visiting captain Azhar Ali (20) from the bowling of James Anderson (2-35), who had earlier trapped centurion from the first test, Shan Masood (1), leg before wicket. The slip-catching practice continued as Asad Shafiq (5) was well taken low down by Dom Sibley off Stuart Broad.

