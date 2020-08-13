England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Updates: Will PAK bounce back against Stokes-less England?

England vs Pakistan (ENG vs PAK) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Updates: After a remarkable victory in the opening Test in Manchester, England are gearing up for the second Test against Pakistan in Southampton. With Ben Stokes out of contention for the remaining two Tests, England will be missing their match-winner. There are also concerns over James Anderson’s immediate future and how best he can utilise Jofra Archer in a pace attack that’s brimming with an abundance of riches.
On the other hand, Azhar Ali’s men will have everything to play, knowing only a win will bring in a chance for them to win the series. Under no circumstances, Pakistan would like to lose hold on the match as losing it would directly mean England would be the winners of the three-match Test series.
Pakistan, meanwhile, will believe that they were the better of the two teams in Manchester, and it was just a case of their batting implosion in the second innings that cost them the match.
England may have won the opening Test against Pakistan under the most thrilling circumstances. But that has, by no means, eased the pressure on captain Joe Root. Stepping into the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, he will be without all-rounder Ben Stokes, who will miss the remaining two Tests to be with his family in New Zealand. There are also concerns over James Anderson’s immediate future and how best he can utilise Jofra Archer in a pace attack that’s brimming with an abundance of riches. Here’s predicting the possible playing XI of both teams and the challenges they face in a match where a lot is riding on the line. (Predicted Playing XI)
Rain is expected to interrupt play in Southampton in the 2nd Test of the series and that might be a problem for Pakistan, who are trailing the series 1-0. The pitch has mostly favoured seam bowlers and spinners. (Southampton weather and pitch conditions)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2nd Test between England and Pakistan in Southampton. England lead the three-match Test series 1-0 and this is Pakistan's only chance at keeping the series alive. Stay tuned for live score and updates from the first day of the 2nd Test.