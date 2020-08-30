England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch

England vs Pakistan T20I Live Stream: TV Channel, Time IST, Venue details

England vs Pakistan (ENG vs PAK) 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After rain forced the first T20I of the series to be abandoned, England and Pakistan prepare for another stop-start affair in Manchester on Sunday.

England are unlikely to make many changes. One option they have is to bring in David Willey, who was effective in the limited-overs series against Ireland with the new ball. Willey is also an effective batsman against spin and pace and could be handy if the middle order has a collapse, as on Friday.

For the first game, Pakistan left out Haider Ali, who impressed in the Pakistan Super League earlier this year. The youngster is likely to be sidelined again as the team did not bat on Friday. Wahab Riaz, who missed out, is the only one with a chance to come in on Sunday. He might replace one of Mohammad Amir or Haris Rauf, with Shaheen Shah Afridi impressing yet again with the new ball.

Match details:

When is England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I?

England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I is on August 30, Sunday.

Where will England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I be played?

The venue for England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I is The Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester.

What will be the timing of England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I?

The England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I will begin at 6.45 PM IST.

When will England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I toss take place on August 30?

The toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is at 6.15 pm IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match?

The England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match will be telecast live on the Sony Six HD and Sony Six channels.

How to watch live streaming of the England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match?

You can also watch the live streaming of England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I on Sony Liv website, app and airtel stream. For all match live score updates, follow indianexpress.com

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd