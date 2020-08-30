England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: Bright sunshine forecast
Shadab Khan celebrates an England wicket in the 1st T20I (Twitter/PCB)
The first T20I had no result after the match was abandoned due to rain. England, batting first, were 131/6 after 16.1 overs when the rains came. Tom Banton, who was dropped on 5, went on to score his maiden T20I fifty before falling for 71. The second match of the series will be played at the same venue, so there should not be much change in the nature of the contest. But unlike in the 1st T20I, there is bright sunshine forecast for the duration of the match.
Live Blog
England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Live Updates:
England Squad: Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow(w), Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan(c), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Joe Denly, David Willey
Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Wahab Riaz, Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali
According to the weather forecast for Manchester, this Sunday is excellent for cricket. The sun is shining brightly over Old Trafford and in all likelihood, rain may not make an appearance at all.
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the second T20I between England and Pakistan. With the forecast favourable, we should expect the first result of the series. In the abandoned first T20I, it was a good contest between Pakistan's bowlers and England's batsmen. Who will draw first blood tonight then? The match will begin at 6:45 pm IST.