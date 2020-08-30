England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: Bright sunshine forecast

Shadab Khan celebrates an England wicket in the 1st T20I (Twitter/PCB)

England vs Pakistan (ENG vs PAK) 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Updates: England and Pakistan meet in the 2nd T20I in Manchester on Sunday.

The first T20I had no result after the match was abandoned due to rain. England, batting first, were 131/6 after 16.1 overs when the rains came. Tom Banton, who was dropped on 5, went on to score his maiden T20I fifty before falling for 71. The second match of the series will be played at the same venue, so there should not be much change in the nature of the contest. But unlike in the 1st T20I, there is bright sunshine forecast for the duration of the match.