England vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: When and where to watch ENG vs PAK 2nd ODI Live?

England vs Pakistan, Eng vs Pak 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After the first ODI between England and Pakistan was washed out, both the teams will travel to Southampton on Saturday for the 2nd ODI. The focus once again will be on Jofra Archer, who was impressive during the brief play on Wednesday.

Archer picked up a wicket in four overs and gave just six runs. It prompted fellow seamer Liam Plunkett to tell reporters that England squad would be better with Archer in it. Pakistan would hope to get off to a better start in the 2nd ODI.

When is England vs Pakistan 2nd ODI?

England vs Pakistan 2nd ODI will be played on Saturday, May 11, 2019.

Where is Pakistan vs England 2nd ODI?

England vs Pakistan 2nd ODI will be played at The Rose Bowl in Southampton.

What time is England vs Pakistan 2nd ODI?

England vs Pakistan 2nd ODI begins at 3:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs Pakistan 2nd ODI?

England vs Pakistan 2nd ODI will be broadcast in India on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

How do I watch online streaming of England vs Pakistan 2nd ODI?

England vs Pakistan 2nd ODI live streaming will be available on SonyLiv.