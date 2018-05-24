England vs Pakistan, 1st Test: Senior players need to take onus for successful tour, says Sarfraz Ahmed

Sarfraz Ahmed will lead Pakistan against England in two-match Test series. (Source: Reuters) Sarfraz Ahmed will lead Pakistan against England in two-match Test series. (Source: Reuters)

Pakistan will face England in a two-match away Test series from Thursday and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed has put the onus for getting success in England. “Yes, the senior players in the team have to show responsibility,” Sarfraz told reporters at Lord’s on Wednesday.

“We have to lead from the front, we have more responsibility to give a good platform so that the new players take it from there,” he added.

Imam-ul-Haq made his Test debut against Ireland and Sarfraz hailed the batsman’s ability and the way he had performed. “I am very pleased the way he is playing, especially in the second innings (in Dublin),” said Sarfraz. “It’s not easy for a youngster playing his first Test, it was a crucial knock of 74 runs and as a captain I am very confident he will continue performing well like that,” he said.

Talking about the opposition, Pakistan skipper admitted that England do have a bunch of experienced players but also added that his side needs to play without fear.

“They (England) have experienced players but I have told my players not to get worried about that,” he explained. “Take it as a domestic match, the way you have got into the team after performing well in domestic matches, play without fear and play your best game. The worse will be that we lose this match, but this is a young team, seven of our players will be playing at Lord’s for the first time, so that in itself an honour. If these youngsters do well here and gain confidence then it will be good for their future and for the Pakistan team.”

“They lost the Ashes in Australia and did not have a good time in New Zealand. I think as captain I see England, at the moment, being less confident as a team so as a team we will try to take advantage and try to perform well, he added.

