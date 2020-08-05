England vs Pakistan 1st Test: Will rain play spoilsport?

Ground staff move rain covers (REUTERS/File Photo) Ground staff move rain covers (REUTERS/File Photo)

England vs Pakistan 1st Test: After demolishing West Indies 2-1 in the recently-concluded Test series, hosts England would aim for a similar performance against Pakistan. Both the teams will engage in a three-match Test series, which is the part of the World Test Championship.

England currently are placed third on the points table with 226 points. Pakistan, on the other hand, are at the fifth position, however, this series provides the Azhar Ali-led Pakistani unit with a great opportunity to climb in the top four.

The opening encounter will be played on Wednesday at Old Trafford in Manchester. But with rain affecting a significant amount of play in the previous series played between England and West Indies, let us look at how the weather cards will play in this one.

England vs Pakistan 1st Test Weather report

If we look at the weather prediction according to Accuweather, Manchester will witness brief showers in the early hours of Wednesday morning and it will pass as the day progresses. However, the main concern will be the outfield getting affected due to the downpour. If the outfield is not very wet, then fans can enjoy an entire day of cracking contest.

Showers are also expected on the following day, but it is predicted to fade away and is unlikely to hamper the contest. The final three days are expected to be warm with clouds and sun, but no rain is expected.

England vs Pakistan 1st Test Manchester Pitch Report

The pitch has stored something for everyone, but the bowlers, especially the spinners are likely to to exploit it more due to overcast conditions.

