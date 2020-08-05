England vs Pakistan 1st Test Live Cricket Score Updates: All eyes on the sky

England have not won any series at home since 2010 against Pakistan. England have not won any series at home since 2010 against Pakistan.

England vs Pakistan (ENG vs PAK) 1st Test Live Cricket Score Updates: After a 2-1 triumph over West Indies last month, Joe Root-led England are all set to face Azhar Ali’s Pakistan side in a three-match Test series starting today at Old Trafford in Manchester. Winning a Test series at home against Pakistan has been a distant dream for the hosts since 2010. The last two series between the two ended in a draw- 2-2 in 2016 and 1-1 in 2018. With top-class bowlers in their arsenal, it is expected to be a bowling show in these three Tests.

If we look at the weather prediction according to Accuweather, Manchester will witness brief showers in the early hours of Wednesday morning and it will pass as the day progresses. Meanwhile, front foot no-ball technology will be used for the first time on a trial basis in test cricket during the three-match series.