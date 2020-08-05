scorecardresearch
England vs Pakistan 1st Test Live Cricket Score Updates: All eyes on the sky

England vs Pakistan (ENG vs PAK) 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: With top-class bowlers in their arsenal, it is expected to be a bowling show in these three Tests.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 5, 2020 1:48:29 pm
england vs pakistan, eng vs pak, eng vs pak live score, eng vs pak live, eng vs pak 1st test, England have not won any series at home since 2010 against Pakistan.

England vs Pakistan (ENG vs PAK) 1st Test Live Cricket Score Updates: After a 2-1 triumph over West Indies last month, Joe Root-led England are all set to face Azhar Ali’s Pakistan side in a three-match Test series starting today at Old Trafford in Manchester. Winning a Test series at home against Pakistan has been a distant dream for the hosts since 2010. The last two series between the two ended in a draw- 2-2 in 2016 and 1-1 in 2018. With top-class bowlers in their arsenal, it is expected to be a bowling show in these three Tests.

If we look at the weather prediction according to Accuweather, Manchester will witness brief showers in the early hours of Wednesday morning and it will pass as the day progresses. Meanwhile, front foot no-ball technology will be used for the first time on a trial basis in test cricket during the three-match series.

England vs Pakistan 1st Test Live Cricket Score Updates:

13:48 (IST)05 Aug 2020
ICC to use front foot no-ball tech

Front foot no-ball technology will be used for the first time on a trial basis in test cricket during the three-match series between England and Pakistan starting later on Wednesday, the International Cricket Council has said. The responsibility to call no-balls when a bowler oversteps the mark currently lies with on-field umpires, but under the new system the TV umpire will monitor the landing foot after each ball and communicate to the umpires whether it was a legal delivery. “Front foot no ball technology to be used in ICC World Test Championship series featuring England and Pakistan, with the support of both teams,” the world governing body tweeted.

13:36 (IST)05 Aug 2020
Weather Report

Good morning from Emirates Old Trafford. The good news is the early morning rain has stopped & we are hopeful of a start on time.

13:35 (IST)05 Aug 2020
England vs Pakistan 1st Test Live

Prediction time: England have lost the first match of their last five-Test series but Pakistan hold just a 19% chance of beating them in the contest which starts today. England are odds-on with a 68% win chance.

13:34 (IST)05 Aug 2020
England vs Pakistan 1st Test Live

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first Test between England and Pakistan in Manchester. Pakistan will have to hit the ground running if they are to have any chance against England in their three-test series. Six months since their last test match, Pakistan go into the games at bio-secure venues in Manchester and Southampton against an England team that beat the West Indies 2-1 last month as international cricket returned from the COVID-19 shutdown. Stay tuned for more live updates.

ENG vs PAk, England vs Pakistan, 1st Test England vs Pakistan 1st Test Live Cricket Score Updates: Azhar Ali and Joe Root's men all set to face each other at Manchester. (FILE)

England Squad: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Sam Curran

Pakistan Squad: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali(c), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shadab Khan, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Fawad Alam, Sohail Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Kashif Bhatti

