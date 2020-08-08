England vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Updates: Visitors resume with strong lead

England vs Pakistan (ENG vs PAK) 1st Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Updates: Pakistan resume the day on 137 for eight in their second innings, an overall lead of 244 on a wearing wicket where the tourists’ spinners bowled England out for 219 earlier in a fast-moving contest. Yasir Shah (12 not out) and Mohammad Abbas (0 not out) will look to build Pakistan’s lead further on the fourth morning and take the game away from their hosts.
Only once before in 81 tests has more than 244 been successfully chased to win at Old Trafford, when England reached 294 for four to defeat New Zealand in 2008. England roared back into contention with the ball but Pakistan remained in the driving seat.
The good news is that there won't be any rain interruption on the fourth day of the first Test, according to the weather forecast. It is a warm and sunny morning in Manchester. Looks like a good day for Test cricket
Sarfaraz Ahmed was first seen carrying a pair of shoes for Shadab Khan after Mohammad Rizwan’s dismissal on Day 2 and later water bottles for his teammates, as the visitors held a firm grip on the proceedings. However, the incident brought strong criticism against the team management, with former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar terming it disrespectful. (READ MORE)
The third day ended chaotically for Pakistan — their second innings lies in tatters at 137 for 8. But in the larger frame, the tourists are still ahead in the match, after they contained the hosts to 219 in the first innings, thanks largely to Yasir Shah’s four wickets, and wrapped the evening with a cumulative lead of 244 runs. The leg-spinner would again be their go-to man when England begin the fourth-innings chase. (READ MORE)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first Test between England and Pakistan taking place at the Old Trafford in Manchester. Pakistan resume with a strong lead of 244, despite the hosts roaring back with the ball the previous day. Stay tuned for live score and updates of the match here.