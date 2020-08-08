England vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Updates: Visitors resume with strong lead

ENG vs PAK 1st Test Day 4 at Old Trafford in Manchester ENG vs PAK 1st Test Day 4 at Old Trafford in Manchester

England vs Pakistan (ENG vs PAK) 1st Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Updates: Pakistan resume the day on 137 for eight in their second innings, an overall lead of 244 on a wearing wicket where the tourists’ spinners bowled England out for 219 earlier in a fast-moving contest. Yasir Shah (12 not out) and Mohammad Abbas (0 not out) will look to build Pakistan’s lead further on the fourth morning and take the game away from their hosts.

Only once before in 81 tests has more than 244 been successfully chased to win at Old Trafford, when England reached 294 for four to defeat New Zealand in 2008. England roared back into contention with the ball but Pakistan remained in the driving seat.