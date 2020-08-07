England vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Updates: Pakistan on top

ENG vs PAK 1st Test at Old Trafford, Manchester ENG vs PAK 1st Test at Old Trafford, Manchester

England vs Pakistan (ENG vs PAK) 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Updates: England resume Day 3 on 92 for four, still 234 runs behind Pakistan’s competitive first innings total of 326, boosted by a superb career-best 156 from opener Shan Masood, who scored a third century in as many innings. Seamer Mohammad Abbas later caused mayhem at the top of the England order in the first Test at Old Trafford.

The hosts rely on the partnership of Ollie Pope (46 not out) and Jos Buttler (15 not out) after Shaheen Afridi trapped Rory Burns (4) leg before wicket, before Abbas (2-24) did likewise to Dom Sibley (8), and then claimed the prize wicket of Ben Stokes for a duck, the ball clipping the off-stump with a subtle nip away off the pitch.