England vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Updates: Pakistan on top

England vs Pakistan (ENG vs PAK) 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Updates: England resume Day 3 on 92 for four, still 234 runs behind Pakistan’s competitive first innings total of 326, boosted by a superb career-best 156 from opener Shan Masood, who scored a third century in as many innings. Seamer Mohammad Abbas later caused mayhem at the top of the England order in the first Test at Old Trafford.
The hosts rely on the partnership of Ollie Pope (46 not out) and Jos Buttler (15 not out) after Shaheen Afridi trapped Rory Burns (4) leg before wicket, before Abbas (2-24) did likewise to Dom Sibley (8), and then claimed the prize wicket of Ben Stokes for a duck, the ball clipping the off-stump with a subtle nip away off the pitch.
Ben Stokes was batting almost a foot outside of his crease on the second day of the 1st Test to negate the possibility of being caught lbw by Pakistan’s seam bowlers, but left a huge gap to be bowled out as a result. The man who got his wicket was Mohammad Abbas, the 30-year-old who could turn out to be Pakistan’s ace in the pack in this series. (READ MORE)
Masood hit a career-best 156 off 319 balls to become the sixth Pakistan Test cricketer to score three centuries in successive innings. With this feat, Masood joins a league of legends, all of whom have achieved the same record– Zaheer Abbas, Mudassar Nazar, Mohammad Yousaf, Younis Khan, and Misbah-ul- Haq. (STATS)
Thrilling as the pacers were towards the end of the second evening, it was the slow riffs of Masood that made the day Pakistan’s. Barring the backend of his 470-minute marathon, when he threw caution to the wind, he was a model of restraint, eschewing risks and indulgences, embodying the dying art of slow, patient batting. Every blocked-delivery and accumulated-run sucked the steam out of England’s bowlers. (READ MORE)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first Test Day 3 proceedings in Manchester as England and Pakistan play the first of the three-Test series. Pakistan start Day 3 with a lead of 234 runs with Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler resuming the day at the crease. Stay tuned for live score and updates here.