scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 07, 2020
Top News
Live now

England vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Updates: Pakistan on top

England vs Pakistan (ENG vs PAK) 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: England host Pakistan in the first of three-match Test series

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 7, 2020 2:42:52 pm
ENG vs PAK 1st Test at Old Trafford, Manchester

England vs Pakistan (ENG vs PAK) 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Updates: England resume Day 3 on 92 for four, still 234 runs behind Pakistan’s competitive first innings total of 326, boosted by a superb career-best 156 from opener Shan Masood, who scored a third century in as many innings. Seamer Mohammad Abbas later caused mayhem at the top of the England order in the first Test at Old Trafford.

The hosts rely on the partnership of Ollie Pope (46 not out) and Jos Buttler (15 not out) after Shaheen Afridi trapped Rory Burns (4) leg before wicket, before Abbas (2-24) did likewise to Dom Sibley (8), and then claimed the prize wicket of Ben Stokes for a duck, the ball clipping the off-stump with a subtle nip away off the pitch.

Live Blog

England vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Updates:

14:42 (IST)07 Aug 2020
Ben Stokes steps too far out, Mohammad Abbas steps in from the shadows

Ben Stokes was batting almost a foot outside of his crease on the second day of the 1st Test to negate the possibility of being caught lbw by Pakistan’s seam bowlers, but left a huge gap to be bowled out as a result. The man who got his wicket was Mohammad Abbas, the 30-year-old who could turn out to be Pakistan’s ace in the pack in this series. (READ MORE)

14:24 (IST)07 Aug 2020
Masood joins a league of legends

Masood hit a career-best 156 off 319 balls to become the sixth Pakistan Test cricketer to score three centuries in successive innings. With this feat, Masood joins a league of legends, all of whom have achieved the same record– Zaheer Abbas, Mudassar Nazar, Mohammad Yousaf, Younis Khan, and Misbah-ul- Haq. (STATS)

14:12 (IST)07 Aug 2020
Shan Masood: Monk in whites

Thrilling as the pacers were towards the end of the second evening, it was the slow riffs of Masood that made the day Pakistan’s. Barring the backend of his 470-minute marathon, when he threw caution to the wind, he was a model of restraint, eschewing risks and indulgences, embodying the dying art of slow, patient batting. Every blocked-delivery and accumulated-run sucked the steam out of England’s bowlers. (READ MORE)

14:00 (IST)07 Aug 2020
ENG vs PAK

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first Test Day 3 proceedings in Manchester as England and Pakistan play the first of the three-Test series. Pakistan start Day 3 with a lead of 234 runs with Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler resuming the day at the crease. Stay tuned for live score and updates here.

With Chris Woakes set to come in at number seven, it is a long tail for the hosts and early Pakistan wickets on the third morning could see them finish well behind the tourists’ first innings total. Pakistan’s seam attack was highlighted as a danger prior to the series and their first skirmish with the England batsmen ended in their favour.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd