England vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Updates: All eyes on Babar Azam and the sky

England vs Pakistan (ENG vs PAK) 1st Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Updates: Riding on star batsmen Babar Azam (69*) and Shan Masood’s (46*) 96-run partnership, Pakistan put 139/2 on board on a rain-curtailed Day 1. Rain played spoilsport as the play was halted for almost three hours and finally, umpires stopped the play for the day because of bad light.

Day 2 will begin with new hopes for both the teams. The visitors will pin hopes on their batting pair of Babar and Shan to take the team out of danger to a comfortable total before the English batting line up. While English seamers would try to get early wickets on Day 2 and put Pakistan under pressure.

The weather forecast for Day 2 says it will be mostly cloudy with humidity level reaching 70% and wind blowing at 13 km/h throughout the day. Commenting on the weather, Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali has said, “We want to be clear in our heads, can’t control the weather. We are playing two leggies. We prepared very well and looking forward to the game. We miss the crowd for sure, but at least we are getting to play some cricket and they can enjoy from home.”