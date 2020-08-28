England vs Pakistan 1st T20 Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch the match live?

England vs Pakistan T20 Live Stream: Babar Azam and Eoin Morgan will try to leave an impact with their bats in the shorter format now. (ECB)

England vs Pakistan (ENG vs PAK) 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Babar Azam-led Pakistan cricket team is all set to take on Eoin Morgan’s England in the first T20I of the three-match series starting today. After a 1-0 defeat in the Test series, Pakistan are looking to overturn their fortunes now.

With a few changes in the side, Pakistan team is having a mix of experience and youth. At 39, Mohammad Hafeez is the oldest member while 17-year-old Naseem Shah, who had a quiet Test outing, is the youngest.

England, on the other hand, are looking to continue the winning momentum, this time under the leadership of Eoin Morgan. England’s World Cup winning captain will also be on a high, having led the ODI team to an impressive series win against Ireland.

Probable XIs

England: Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Sam Billings, Joe Denly, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Match details:

When will England vs Pakistan 1st T20I start?

The England vs Pakistan 1st T20I will start on August 28, Friday.

Where will England vs Pakistan 1st T20I be played?

The venue for England vs Pakistan 1st T20I is The Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester.

What will be the timing of England vs Pakistan 1st T20I?

The England vs Pakistan 1st T20I will begin at 10:30 PM IST and 6:00 pm local time.

When England vs Pakistan 1st T20I toss will take place on August, 28?

The toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 10:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.

Which TV channels will live telecast England vs Pakistan 1st T20I match?

The England vs Pakistan 1st T20I match will be telecast live on the Sony Six HD and Sony Six channels.

How to watch live streaming of the England vs Pakistan 1st T20I match?

You can also watch the live streaming of England vs Pakistan 1st T20I on Sony Liv website, app and airtel stream. For all match live score updates, Follow indianexpress.com

