England vs Pakistan 1st T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: Battle moves to shortest format

England vs Pakistan (ENG vs PAK) 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Updates: Babar Azam’s Pakistan are set to take on Eoin Morgan’s England in the first T20I of the three-match series starting today. After a 1-0 defeat in the Test series, Pakistan are looking to overturn their fortunes now. England, on the other hand, are looking to continue the winning momentum, this time under the leadership of Eoin Morgan. England’s World Cup winning captain will also be on a high, having led the ODI team to an impressive series win against Ireland.
The match will start at 10:30 pm IST.
There have been big changes in the Pakistan squad for this format, with the limited-overs team having a mix of experience and youth. At 39, Mohammad Hafeez is the oldest member while 17-year-old Naseem Shah is the youngest.
England: Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow (w), Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed (w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf
Welcome to our live coverage of the 1st T20, as the long English summer ends with a blast of the shortest format. Pakistan will be bolstered by the likes of Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir. For England too, there are a host of new names, with the likes of Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler not part of the squad.