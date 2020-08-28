scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 28, 2020
Top news
Live now

England vs Pakistan 1st T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: Battle moves to shortest format

England vs Pakistan (ENG vs PAK) 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: After a 1-0 defeat in the Test series, Babar Azam's side are looking to overturn their fortunes.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 28, 2020 9:15:49 pm
england vs pakistan, eng vs pak, eng vs pak live score, pak vs eng 1st t20 live streaming,England vs Pakistan 1st T20 Live Updates: Babar Azam and Eoin Morgan will lead the teams in the shorter format. (ECB)

England vs Pakistan (ENG vs PAK) 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Updates: Babar Azam’s Pakistan are set to take on Eoin Morgan’s England in the first T20I of the three-match series starting today. After a 1-0 defeat in the Test series, Pakistan are looking to overturn their fortunes now. England, on the other hand, are looking to continue the winning momentum, this time under the leadership of Eoin Morgan. England’s World Cup winning captain will also be on a high, having led the ODI team to an impressive series win against Ireland.

The match will start at 10:30 pm IST.

Live Blog

England vs Pakistan 1st T20I Live Updates:

21:15 (IST)28 Aug 2020
Pakistan aim to bounce back from Test drubbing

After a 1-0 defeat in the Test series, Pakistan are looking to overturn their fortunes in the three-match T20I series. There have been big changes in the Pakistan squad for this format, with the limited-overs team having a mix of experience and youth. At 39, Mohammad Hafeez is the oldest member while 17-year-old Naseem Shah is the youngest. | READ MORE

21:10 (IST)28 Aug 2020
Twenty20 squads of both teams

England: Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow (w), Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed (w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf

20:55 (IST)28 Aug 2020
Hello and welcome

Welcome to our live coverage of the 1st T20, as the long English summer ends with a blast of the shortest format. Pakistan, though having gone down to a tame surrender in the Test series to lose 1-0, will be bolstered by the likes of Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir. For England too, there are a host of new names, with the likes of Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler not part of the squad.

England Squad: Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow(w), Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan(c), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd