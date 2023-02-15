ENG vs NZ: Kiwi coach defends selection of assault-accused Scott Kuggeleijn

Ahead of the first Test between England and New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, Kiwi selectors have come under fire for snubbing established pacer Trent Boult and replacing him with the controversial figure of Scott Kuggeleijn.

Kuggeleijn was recalled to the New Zealand team after Kyle Jamieson was also ruled out due to injury. Kuggeleijn was arrested in 2015 and charged with rape. The jury attempted to convict him twice during the case, failing to reach a verdict the first time. His lawyer managed to successfully appeal to the court that ‘reluctant consent’ was provided – even though the victim claimed that her arms were pinned and she was told to be quiet as she was crying.

SQUAD NEWS | Kyle Jamieson has been ruled out of the England Test series with a suspected back stress-fracture, while Matt Henry will miss the first Test as he awaits the birth of his first child. #NZvENG READ MORE ⬇️ https://t.co/OjQkYK8MBt — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 13, 2023

Kuggeleijn, after his release then, made his debut for New Zealand a few weeks later and was booed in the stadium by fans. Yet to play a Test match for the Kiwis, the 31-year-old is now back in contention. New Zealand coach Gary Stead has defended his decision to select Kuggeleijn.

“I get given the players I can choose from and we have gone with a resilient character from a bowling point of view,” he said. “He is a guy when you lose two key bowlers, you look around and ask who are the guys who can do a job for us internationally and he is one who can.”

Kuggeleijn’s selection came after New Zealand chose not to go with Boult, who opted out of a central contract in lieu of playing in T20 leagues across the globe. Then, a Kyle Jamieson injury – yet another fracture to the back, initially occurring in June, saw the door open for Kuggeleijn.

“We have spoken to Trent Boult recently and it has been decided since he gave up his contract that we will give priority to the locally contracted players and we have done that on this occasion,” Stead said.