scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Advertisement

ENG vs NZ: Kiwi coach defends selection of assault-accused Scott Kuggeleijn

Scott Kuggeleijn was accused of rape in 2015, and makes a return to the Black Caps in the absence of Trent Boult and Kyle Jamieson. The move has ignited a debate on whether the 31-year-old should have been allowed back into the Kiwi setup.

Scott KuggeleijnScott Kuggeleijn bowling for New Zealand. (FILE)
Listen to this article
ENG vs NZ: Kiwi coach defends selection of assault-accused Scott Kuggeleijn
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Ahead of the first Test between England and New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, Kiwi selectors have come under fire for snubbing established pacer Trent Boult and replacing him with the controversial figure of Scott Kuggeleijn.

Kuggeleijn was recalled to the New Zealand team after Kyle Jamieson was also ruled out due to injury. Kuggeleijn was arrested in 2015 and charged with rape. The jury attempted to convict him twice during the case, failing to reach a verdict the first time. His lawyer managed to successfully appeal to the court that ‘reluctant consent’ was provided – even though the victim claimed that her arms were pinned and she was told to be quiet as she was crying.

Kuggeleijn, after his release then, made his debut for New Zealand a few weeks later and was booed in the stadium by fans. Yet to play a Test match for the Kiwis, the 31-year-old is now back in contention. New Zealand coach Gary Stead has defended his decision to select Kuggeleijn.

“I get given the players I can choose from and we have gone with a resilient character from a bowling point of view,” he said. “He is a guy when you lose two key bowlers, you look around and ask who are the guys who can do a job for us internationally and he is one who can.”

Kuggeleijn’s selection came after New Zealand chose not to go with Boult, who opted out of a central contract in lieu of playing in T20 leagues across the globe. Then, a Kyle Jamieson injury – yet another fracture to the back, initially occurring in June, saw the door open for Kuggeleijn.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“We have spoken to Trent Boult recently and it has been decided since he gave up his contract that we will give priority to the locally contracted players and we have done that on this occasion,” Stead said.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 10:25 IST
Next Story

Watch: Riyan Parag imitates MS Dhoni during his wicketkeeping drills for Rajasthan Royals

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Photos: New Zealand team practice ahead of 3rd T20I against India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 15: Latest News
close