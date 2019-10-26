England vs New Zealand T20Is, Tests 2019: Schedule, Fixtures, Squads, Time Table, Venue, Live Streaming details

England vs New Zealand (Eng vs NZ) T20, Test Series 2019: Schedule, Time Table, Squad, Players List:

England and New Zealand are all set to face each other first time after the World Cup 2019 final when they start their campaign in the first T20I on November 1 at Christchurch. New Zealand will miss their skipper Kane Williamson with a hip injury as he has been ruled out of all five T20s in the series. Tim Southee has been named as the skipper who has led the side to a 2-1 win in the T20Is against Sri Lanka. England play five T20s in New Zealand, starting on 1 November, followed by a two-match Test series.

New Zealand T20I squad: Tim Southee (capt), Trent Boult (games 4-5), Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson (games 1-3), Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner

England T20I squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Pat Brown, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, James Vince.

Full Schedule:

T20Is:

1st T20I: November 01 (Friday), Hagley Oval, Christchurch 6:30 AM

2nd T20I:November 03 (Sunday), Wellington 6:30 AM

3rd T20I: November 05 (Tuesday), Saxton Oval, Nelson, 6:30 AM

4th T20I: November 08 (Friday), Napier, 10:30 AM

5th T20I: November 10,(Sunday), Eden Park, Auckland, 6:30 AM

Tests:

1st Test: November 21-25 (Thu – Mon), Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 3:30 AM

2nd Test: November 29- December 5 (Fri-Tue), Seddon Park, Hamilton, 3:30 AM

Broadcast:

Star Sports to broadcast live coverage of England v New Zealand five-match T20I International (T20I) and two-match Test series in India

Live Streaming:

All matches are to be streamed live in the Indian subcontinent on Hostar digital platform (Website, App).