ENG vs NZ T20 World Cup Semi Final LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch

T20 World Cup LIVE Stream: Title favourites but injury-hit England will bank on their X-Factor players to upstage a remarkably consistent New Zealand in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup on Wednesday.

England were the pre-tournament favourites and played like one for the majority of the Super 12 stage. However, their loss in the final group game to South Africa showed that they were not an invincible outfit.

The role of spinners Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid will be massive as they will aim to provide the wickets in the powerplay and middle overs. Players will also have the 2019 ODI World Cup final at the back of their minds where both teams could only be separated by a boundary countback rule. Since then, New Zealand have displayed that they are not just a very consistent team in ICC events, they can also go all the way with their triumph in the World Test Championship final.

The “nice guys” of world cricket look good to finish first in this competition too. New Zealand have been arguably the best bowling unit in the tournament, restricting the likes of India to 110. Even a dangerous side like Afghanistan could only muster 125 against them. The seasoned new ball duo of Trent Boult and Tim Southee has been very hard to put away as they both have been immaculate with their line and lengths.

Squads:

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, James Vince, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Reece Topley.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne.

When will the 1st semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021 between England and New Zealand take place?

The match between England and New Zealand will take place on 10 November, 2021.

What is the venue for England and New Zealand match?

England and New Zealand match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will England and New Zealand match start?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England and New Zealand match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. You can follow the live score and updates of the match right here at the indianexpress.com.