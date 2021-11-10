ENG vs NZ Semi Final Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021: Morgan vs Williamson in Abu Dhabi

England vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score: Title favourites but injury-hit England look to upstage a consistent New Zealand in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup on Wednesday. England were the pre-tournament favourites and played like one for the majority of the Super 12 stage. Meanwhile, New Zealand have been arguably the best bowling unit in the tournament, restricting the likes of India to 110. New Zealand’s batters have also made impact during the course of the tournament.
England Squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, James Vince, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Reece Topley.
New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne