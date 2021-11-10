ENG vs NZ Semi Final Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021: Morgan vs Williamson in Abu Dhabi

ENG vs NZ T20 World Cup semifinal: Both New Zealand and England have key players who are IPL regulars; from Kane Williamson and Trent Boult to Eoin Morgan and Moeen Ali.

A little over two years after contesting arguably the greatest One-Day International of all time, on the grandest stage in the game, familiar rivals England and New Zealand lock horns to earn the right to contest the final of the ICC T20 World Cup. The 2019 50-over World Cup final at Lord’s was one for the ages, and another nail-biter may be in store when the two sides face off in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. (READ MORE)