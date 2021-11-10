scorecardresearch
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
ENG vs NZ Semi Final Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021: Morgan vs Williamson in Abu Dhabi

England vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score: The first semifinal of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 is being held in Abu Dhabi.

November 10, 2021 5:50:49 pm
England vs New Zealand live score, T20 World Cup 2021 ENG vs NZ Live ScoreEngland vs New Zealand Live Score and Updates.

England vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score: Title favourites but injury-hit England look to upstage a consistent New Zealand in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup on Wednesday. England were the pre-tournament favourites and played like one for the majority of the Super 12 stage. Meanwhile, New Zealand have been arguably the best bowling unit in the tournament, restricting the likes of India to 110. New Zealand’s batters have also made impact during the course of the tournament.

England Squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, James Vince, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Reece Topley.

New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne

ENG vs NZ Semi Final Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021: England battle New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

T20 World Cup, ENG vs NZ ENG vs NZ T20 World Cup semifinal: Both New Zealand and England have key players who are IPL regulars; from Kane Williamson and Trent Boult to Eoin Morgan and Moeen Ali.

A little over two years after contesting arguably the greatest One-Day International of all time, on the grandest stage in the game, familiar rivals England and New Zealand lock horns to earn the right to contest the final of the ICC T20 World Cup. The 2019 50-over World Cup final at Lord’s was one for the ages, and another nail-biter may be in store when the two sides face off in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. (READ MORE)

