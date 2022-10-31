scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch ENG vs NZ

ENG vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch ENG vs NZ T20 World Cup Match Live Telecast: England take on New Zealand in Gabba.

England vs New Zealand | T20 World Cup 2022 | ENG vs NZ Live Streaming | Live TelecastEngland vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 Match Live Streaming: ENG take on NZ in Brisbane. (AP)

England vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2022 33rd Match Live Streaming Details: England must get past in-form New Zealand on Tuesday if they are to get their Twenty20 World Cup campaign back on track but their hopes of reaching the semi-finals would also suffer a heavy blow if the Brisbane weather refuses to play ball.

England are in a precarious position after their rain-hit defeat to Ireland and with last week’s eagerly anticipated encounter with champions Australia abandoned without a ball being bowled. Rain is again forecast for Tuesday and another washout would mean England could finish on a maximum of six points in Group 1 provided they beat Sri Lanka in their final game on Saturday – a tally that would likely see them fail to advance.

Here’s all you need to know about the England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Super 12 match.

When and where is the England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Super 12 match?
The England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Super 12 match is on Tuesday, November 1 at the Gabba in Brisbane.

What time is the England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Super 12 match?
The England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Super 12 match will begin at 1:30 pm (IST). Toss will take place at 1:00 pm

Where can I watch the England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Super 12 match on TV in India?
The England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Super 12 match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I watch the England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Super 12 match on the internet in India?
The England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Super 12 match will be live-streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar.

First published on: 31-10-2022 at 09:29:15 pm
