England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch ENG vs NZ

England are in a precarious position after their rain-hit defeat to Ireland and with last week’s eagerly anticipated encounter with champions Australia abandoned without a ball being bowled. Rain is again forecast for Tuesday and another washout would mean England could finish on a maximum of six points in Group 1 provided they beat Sri Lanka in their final game on Saturday – a tally that would likely see them fail to advance.

Here's all you need to know about the England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Super 12 match.

When and where is the match?

The match is on Tuesday, November 1 at the Gabba in Brisbane.

What time is the match?

The match will begin at 1:30 pm (IST). Toss will take place at 1:00 pm

Where can I watch on TV in India?

The match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I watch on the internet in India?

The match will be live-streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar.