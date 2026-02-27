England vs New Zealand Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Top Spot on the line as England face New Zealand test

ENG vs NZ Live Cricket Score: England will take on New Zealand. (FILE photo)

ENG vs NZ Live Score, England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match Live Cricket Score Updates: England and New Zealand face off in Colombo in a crucial Super-8 Group-2 clash, with the top spot in the group at stake. England are unbeaten so far with two wins and sit at the top of the table, while New Zealand have managed just one win and a rain-affected match that yielded a single point. For the kiwis, this is a must win encounter if they hope to challenge England for supremacy and improve their net run rate ahead of the semi-finals.

Already qualified for the semi-finals, England can afford to play with composure, but will lean heavily on Captain Harry Brook, fresh off a commanding hundred in the previous match to control the tempo alongside their aggressive top order. Their bowling unit, spearheaded by Jofra Archer’s pace and ability to strike in key phases, has delivered crucial breakthroughs when needed.

Story continues below this ad New Zealand, meanwhile, will rely on Matt Henry to strike early with the new ball, while Mitchell Santner’s all-round influence, tightening the middle overs with his left-arm spin and contributing handy runs, adds vital balance. With the top spot and net run rate in play, this promises to be a high-stakes clash. Follow all the live updates of England taking on New Zealand Live Updates Feb 27, 2026 03:34 PM IST England vs New Zealand Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Hola! Hello and welcome to our live blog of England taking on New Zealand. For New Zealand, if they have to go to the semifinals on their terms, they have to win this contest, and if they manage to lose, they will have to depend on Pakistan tomorrow on how they will have to go about their clash. Do stay with us to get all the live updates. T20 World Cup: Harry Brook’s stunning 51-ball century helps England beat Pakistan by 2 wickets and seal semi-final berth Harry Brook became the first captain to score a ton in T20 World Cup during Super 8 game vs Pakistan in Kandy. (PHOTO: AP) The last few months have not been kind to Harry Brook. Many would say that’s his own doing. He had to prompt several apologies after night out in Wellington at the start of November had not left him since, – first for going out on the eve of leading his team in an ODI and getting punched by a nightclub bouncer, and then for lying to protect his teammates. (Read more from Tushar Bhaduri)

