T20 World Cup: Williamson’s super catch, Phillips takes a tumble over boundary boards

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson pulled off a fantastic catch to dismiss Jonny Bairstow in the semifinal match of the T20 World Cup between England and New Zealand.

Bairstow leant into a cover drive, crunching the ball flat towards cover, where Williamson dived to the left and forward to take the spellbinding catch.

The umpires then had a look at it with the third umpire needing just one look at it to proclaim it as a wicket for Milne. Bairstow had to walk back for 13, and just when it was starting to look like the rub of the green was going England’s way, New Zealand conjured something out of thin air.

Meanwhile, in other action, New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips took a fair old thump off the boundary boards trying to stop that Malan four, but he’s evidently okay as he’s come in with his reasonable part-time off-spin – very matchup heavy this with two left-handers in.

This could have been nasty for Glenn Phillips #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/Bvzk15ESOk — India Fantasy (@india_fantasy) November 10, 2021

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss against England and elected to field. England lost two of its key players on way to the semifinals, with opening batter Jason Roy and fast bowler Tymal Mills both ruled out of the knockout stage because of injuries.

Sam Billings replaced Roy, who pulled up with a hamstring injury in the last group game against South Africa. Jonny Bairstow will pair with Jos Buttler as opener while Billings will bat in the middle order.

England captain Eoin Morgan wanted to field first, too, but hoped “it doesn’t decide the game.”

New Zealand came back strongly after losing its opening group game to Pakistan, recording four successive victories that included a win against favorite India.

New Zealand kept faith with the same XI which defeated Afghanistan in the last group match at the same venue last Sunday.