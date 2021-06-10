England vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch ENG vs NZ

England skipper Joe Root is likely to include a spinner for the second Test (Reuters)

England vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Cricket Streaming: Amidst controversies and investigation, England will take on New Zealand in the second Test of the two-Test series. England will go into the Test without the services of Ollie Robinson who impressed on his debut. Robinson has been suspended for his old racist and sexist tweets. In his absence, Olly Stone is likely to get a place in the side. Also, left-arm spinner Jack Leach can walk in to the side on the Edgbaston pitch. On the other hand, Tom Latham will be leading the Kiwi side in absence of an injured Kane Williamson. The skipper has been rested ahead of the historic World Test Championship final against India.

When and what time will England vs New Zealand 2nd Test begin?

England vs New Zealand 2nd Test will kickstart on June 10 at 3.30 PM IST.

Where is England vs New Zealand 2nd Test taking place?

England vs New Zealand 2nd Test is going to take place at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Which channel will telecast England vs New Zealand 2nd Test live?

The live telecast of England vs New Zealand 2nd Test will be available on Sony Six/Sony Six HD channels.

How to watch the live streaming of England vs New Zealand 2nd Test?

The livestream of England vs New Zealand 2nd Test will be available on SonyLiv.

Squads:

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Doug Bracewell, Trent Boult, Jacob Duffy, Ajaz Patel, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Rachin Ravindra

England Squad: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Ollie Pope, Daniel Lawrence, James Bracey(w), Craig Overton, Olly Stone, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Sam Billings, Jack Leach, Haseeb Hameed, Dominic Bess