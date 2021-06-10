England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1, Live Cricket Score: ENG opt to bat first

ENG vs NZ Test 2 Day 1: Joe Root and Tom Latham will be focussing on winning the match.

England vs New Zealand (ENG vs NZ) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Updates: After the drawn first Test at the Lord’s, England and New Zealand are taking on each other in the second Test at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham on Thursday.

The hosts are under pressure after debutant Ollie Robinson was suspended for his old racist and sexist tweets raked up a controversy which later became bigger after some other English players’ old tweets went viral. Meanwhile, the visitors are playing this crucial game without their regular skipper Kane Williamson because he is resting his injured elbow. Tom Latham is leading the Kiwi team while Will Young comes into the starting lineup and will bat at No 3 at Edgbaston.