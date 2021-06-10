England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1, Live Cricket Score: ENG opt to bat first

England vs New Zealand (ENG vs NZ) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Updates: After the drawn first Test at the Lord’s, England and New Zealand are taking on each other in the second Test at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham on Thursday.
The hosts are under pressure after debutant Ollie Robinson was suspended for his old racist and sexist tweets raked up a controversy which later became bigger after some other English players’ old tweets went viral. Meanwhile, the visitors are playing this crucial game without their regular skipper Kane Williamson because he is resting his injured elbow. Tom Latham is leading the Kiwi team while Will Young comes into the starting lineup and will bat at No 3 at Edgbaston.
Rory Burns and Dominic Sibley open the innings for England while Trent Boult starts the proceedings with the ball. After a tense five opening balls, Burns releases the pressure with a well-struck four on the final ball of the opening over. Matt Henry joins the attack in the next over and he concedes two extras. Sibley opens his account too after spraying a shot towards outside-off. ENG: 8/0
England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (captain), Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence, James Bracey, Mark Wood, Olly Stone, Stuart Broad, Jimmy Anderson
New Zealand Playing XI: Tom Latham (captain), Devon Conway, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Daryl Mitchell, Matt Henry, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult
Hello and welcome to the live commentary and updates of the second Test between England and New Zealand. After visitng skipper Kane Williamson's unavailability, BJ Watling has now been ruled out with a back injury. Stay tuned for more!