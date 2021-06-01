England vs New Zealand 1st Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Talking about championship and how it progressed, Kane Williamson said, “We saw the contests in the WTC has brought real excitement. (FILE)

England vs New Zealand 1st Test Live Cricket Streaming: Test cricket is back with two of the world’s best teams in England and New Zealand squaring off at the iconic Lord’s. The game kickstarts a busy season for England, who are in line to face Sri Lanka and India later in the summer.

The first of the two-Test series between England and New Zealand is set to start at Lord’s from Wednesday.

Squads:

England: Joe Root(c), James Anderson, Sam Billings, James Bracey, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Olly Stone, Mark Wood

New Zealand: Kane Williamson(c), Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Jacob Duffy, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, BJ Watling, Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner

When is ENG vs NZ 1st Test taking place?

ENG vs NZ 1st Test will kickstart on June 2 at 3.30pm IST.

Where is ENG vs NZ 1st Test taking place?

ENG vs NZ 1st Test is going to take place at Lord’s, London.

What TV channel ENG vs NZ 1st Test be livestreamed?

You can livestream ENG vs NZ 1st Test on SonyLiv.