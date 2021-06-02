England vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Score: NZ elect to bat first

England New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Score.

England vs New Zealand (ENG vs NZ) 1st Test Live Cricket Score Updates: England face New Zealand in their two-match Test series starting Wednesday. For the New Zealanders, priority No. 1 this international summer is the inaugural World Test Championship final against India in Southampton from June 18-22 — four days after the England series concludes.

Indeed, that final is the reason they are over in the U.K., with the test series against England having been added on relatively late for financial reasons amid the pandemic as much as anything else.

England will be without a slew of leading players, including Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer, only adds to the sense of the series being something of a warm-up ahead of bigger things to come.