Wednesday, June 02, 2021
England vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Score: NZ elect to bat first

England vs New Zealand (ENG vs NZ) 1st Test Live Cricket Score Online: England face New Zealand in their two-match Test series.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: June 2, 2021 3:37:31 pm
England New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1England New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Score.

England vs New Zealand (ENG vs NZ) 1st Test Live Cricket Score Updates: England face New Zealand in their two-match Test series starting Wednesday. For the New Zealanders, priority No. 1 this international summer is the inaugural World Test Championship final against India in Southampton from June 18-22 — four days after the England series concludes.

Indeed, that final is the reason they are over in the U.K., with the test series against England having been added on relatively late for financial reasons amid the pandemic as much as anything else.

England will be without a slew of leading players, including Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer, only adds to the sense of the series being something of a warm-up ahead of bigger things to come.

England New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Score & Updates:

15:37 (IST)02 Jun 2021
England New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1: A good day to watch cricket
15:36 (IST)02 Jun 2021
England New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1: Beware of Conway!

Before making his debut today, Devon Conway has built a remarkable record in New Zealand. Against right-arm seamers in first-class cricket there, he averages 63; against off spin, he averages 71. A potentially difficult challenge for the English attack.

15:34 (IST)02 Jun 2021
England New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1: HERE WE GO

Conway and Latham out in the middle for New Zealand and Jimmy Anderson with the ball in hand for England! Let's play

Image

15:20 (IST)02 Jun 2021
James Anderson equals Alastair Cooks record

With his 161'st Test match for England, James Anderson has equalled Sir Alastair Cook’s record for the most Test matches for England, and it is not over yet, many more to come.

15:11 (IST)02 Jun 2021
England New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1: England (Playing XI)

Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Daniel Lawrence, Ollie Pope, James Bracey(w), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, James Anderson

15:11 (IST)02 Jun 2021
England New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1: New Zealand (Playing XI)

Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner

15:10 (IST)02 Jun 2021
England New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1: JUST IN

James Bracey and Ollie Robinson have received their Test caps. Two debutants for England then as Robinson joins James Bracey in receiving his first England cap at Lord's

15:09 (IST)02 Jun 2021
England New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1: NZ win toss

New Zealand have won the toss and have opted to bat!

Image

15:06 (IST)02 Jun 2021
England New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1: Weather Report

It's not raining (bright and sunny) at Lord's!

15:06 (IST)02 Jun 2021
England New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1: Will Williamson conquer ?
15:03 (IST)02 Jun 2021
England New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1: Hello and Welcome

Test cricket is back tonight, with ENG vs NZ at Lord's!. Believe it or not, the last match played at the famous venue was an epic Ashes showdown in 2019. England's Skipper Joe Root and New Zealand's Captain Kane Williamson in the photoshoot, with the Test Series Trophy.

Image

Squads:

England Squad: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Ollie Pope, Daniel Lawrence, James Bracey(w), Craig Overton, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Sam Billings, Olly Stone, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, Haseeb Hameed

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Doug Bracewell, Will Young, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Devon Conway, Ajaz Patel, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra

