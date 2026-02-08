England vs Nepal Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates: Harry Brook’s ENG will take on Rohit Paudel’s NEP in Mumbai

England vs Nepal Live Score: Harry Brook in action. (FILE photo)

England vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Harry Brook’s England will take on Rohit Paudel’s Nepal in match five of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. The former have reached the semifinal in the 2024 World Cup and are champions in 2010 and 2022.

Coming into this iteration of the tournament, although there is not a lot of buzz, they still have a pretty competent batting unit that can blow the teams away on their day. However, the catch is their bowling, and they are heavily reliant on the likes of Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid, who need to perform efficiently in every single game.

Story continues below this ad As per Nepal, Sandeep Lamichhane has the experience of playing in the Indian Premier League and is quite a seasoned bowler in this format of the game. Apart from him, skipper Rohit is a pretty handy batter with immense potential. Well, the ritual is to have a slip-up of a big team early in the tournament; this fixture promises to be one. SCROLL BELOW FOR LATEST ENG vs NEP T20 WORLD CUP MATCH 5 UPDATES FROM MUMBAI Live Updates Feb 8, 2026 12:37 PM IST England vs Nepal Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates: hola! Hello and welcome to our live blog of England taking on Nepal in game five. It is Wankhede, it should be an easier game for England on paper, but Nepal is a pretty canny side, and they might have an upset in their locker today. Do stay with us to get all the live updates. T20 World Cup eve in Mumbai: Moon balls, blonde hair and days off The T20 World Cup 2026 in India is also a homecoming for USA players Harmeet Singh, Saurabh Netrawalkar and Shubham Ranjane. (PHOTO: USA Cricket/Instagram) Washington Sundar’s "Time for Speed" insight captures the essence of T20 cricket by shifting the focus from the ground to the sky, arguing that the format’s true excitement lies in the ball's flight. By noting that the ball spends the majority of its time in the air—from the bowler’s release to the batter’s aerial strike—he highlights the collective suspense that defines the spectator experience. His observation perfectly mirrors the modern evolution of the game, where the "craned necks" of the crowd and players alike track the high-stakes journey of the ball between a potential six and a match-turning catch. (Read more from Sriram Veera)

