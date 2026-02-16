England vs Italy T20 World Cup, LIVE Cricket Score Updates: Topsy-turvy ENG looking to avoid shock loss

ENG vs ITA T20 World Cup Match Live: England have one foot in the Super Eights.

England vs Italy LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Updates: It is pretty obvious that England are the outright favourites to win this match but, considering the sheer levels of inconsistency that they have suffered from in this tournament, coupled with the wave of positivity that Italy seem to be in, has made this fixture an interesting prospect. England’s tame defeat to the West Indies had put them in a precarious situation but they then put up a clinical show against Scotland to win that match by five wickets.

That victory has put England on the cusp of assuring themselves a spot in the Super Eights. Italy, however, have shown that if they are given a sighter, they can really make you pay. Their only win of this tournament, a 10-wicket win over Nepal, is a proof of that.

Story continues below this ad Squads: England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed Italy: Justin Mosca, Anthony Mosca, JJ Smuts, Harry Manenti(c), Ben Manenti, Marcus Campopiano, Grant Stewart, Gian Meade(w), Jaspreet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan, Wayne Madsen, Syed Naqvi, Zain Ali, Thomas Draca Live Updates Feb 16, 2026 01:36 PM IST England vs Italy LIVE Cricket Score: Italy full squad Justin Mosca, Anthony Mosca, JJ Smuts, Harry Manenti(c), Ben Manenti, Marcus Campopiano, Grant Stewart, Gian Meade(w), Jaspreet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan, Wayne Madsen, Syed Naqvi, Zain Ali, Thomas Draca Feb 16, 2026 01:24 PM IST England vs Italy LIVE Cricket Score: England full squad Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed Feb 16, 2026 01:17 PM IST England vs Italy LIVE Cricket Score: Hello and welcome! "We'd rather not start amazing and finish amazing than start amazing and finish bad." This was Harry Brook's philosophical take on how England have fared thus far in this tournament. They were nearly beaten by Nepal, then roundly thrashed by the West Indies before they finally played like the star-studded side they are in their five-wicket win against Scotland. Brook's statement is pretty much in line with Bazball, which among other things is about seeing the positive in the negatives. But if the Azzuri manage to do a number on them, well then they'd have to use the old adage of being proud to have entertained the crowds. That may not earn them too much good press though. And so England simply can't lose today. Italy, on the other hand, have absolutely nothing to lose. 'We’d rather start slow and finish well rather than start well and finish badly': Harry Brook wants England to peak at right time in T20 World Cup England captain Harry Brook said he would rather his team start slowly and peak at the right time than begin strongly and fade in the latter stages of the T20 World Cup, defending his side's inconsistent performances in the tournament so far. The English, considered a strong T20 team, have struggled for consistency through three matches, raising questions about their form heading into the business end of the competition. They scraped past Nepal by four runs after a late scare in their opening match, then suffered a comprehensive 30-run loss to West Indies. On Saturday against Scotland, they stumbled to 13-2 while chasing 152 after losing explosive openers Phil Salt and Jos Buttler early, before Tom Banton's 63 rescued a victory and restored some pride. Read More.

