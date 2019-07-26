England pacers demolish Ireland for lowest total since 1955 to win Test

Ireland lived and died by the sword as they were taken apart by Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes in the morning session of Day 3 of the Test between the two sides. Ireland, chasing 182 for a historic victory, were bowled out for 38 as the hosts prevailed by 143 runs.

Chris Woakes finished with figures of 6/17 and Stuart Broad finished with figures of 4/19 as the Irish batsmen counterattacked against a swinging ball, only to lose their wickets. Woakes walked off with the match ball after the match.

There was only one double-digit score in the entire Irish innings – James McCollum (11).

Ireland’s second innings total of 38 is the lowest Test innings score since 1955. It is the seventh-lowest total in Test history. Since the start of this century, only five times have a team been dismissed for less than 50. All of those scores had been above 40.

This is the shortest innings in terms of balls (15.2 overs) in the last 92 years. In Test history, it is the joint-second shortest innings in terms of balls faced.

This is the lowest ever Test score at the Lord’s. The previous record had stood since 1974, when India had managed an innings total of 42 during their 1974 tour of England.

England’s victory is also unique because no team has won a Test after being dismissed for 85 or less in the first innings in the last 111 years. Not to mention that their top scorer in the second innings was nightwatchman Jack Leach.