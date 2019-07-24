England vs Ireland Only Test Match Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: When, where and how to watch ENG vs IRE match?

England vs Ireland, ENG vs IRE Only Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: England are facing Ireland in their first-ever encounter with Ireland in red-ball cricket at Lord’s on Wednesday. England opener Jason Roy will make his Test debut after a stellar run in World Cup 2019 along with bowler Olly Stone.

Advertising

The 29-year-old World Cup-winner has faced the red ball before, whilst playing as a middle-order batsman for county champions Surrey. He has nine first-class hundreds to his name. Roy has been included into the Test setup just before the Ashes series begin from August 1, and right after scoring 443 runs as an opener in England’s victorious World Cup campaign on home soil. Now, he will be walking out onto the pitch for his debut Test innings with his childhood friend turned Surrey captain, Roy Burns.

Meanwhile, England’s all-time leading wicket-taker James Anderson will miss the one-off Test against Ireland as he continues to recover from a calf injury. After making their Test debut against Pakistan last year, Ireland will undoubtedly look to spoil the broth for Jason Roy as Gary Wilson stressed the importance of putting in a good performance at ‘the home of cricket’

Where will the England vs Ireland Test be played?

The England vs Ireland Test will be played at Lord’s from (24-27 July 2019).

What time does the England vs Ireland Test start?

Advertising

The England vs Ireland Test starts from 3.30 PM (IST) and 11:00 AM (England/Ireland).

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs Ireland Test?

Sky Sports is the official broadcasting partner for England vs Ireland Test, while in the sub-continent, Sony Pictures premier sports channel SonyESPN and OTT platform SonyLiv will broadcast the live-action.

How do I watch online live streaming of England vs Ireland Test?

The online live streaming of England vs Ireland Test will be available on SonyLiv.