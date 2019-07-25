England vs Ireland Only Test Live Cricket Score Online, Eng vs Ire LIVE Score: Ireland in command after 122-run lead  

England vs Ireland, ENG vs IRE Only Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Ireland enjoyed a fairytale opening day in their first ever test match against England as they bowled out the hosts for 85 before building a healthy lead at sweltering Lord’s on Wednesday. The euphoria of 10 days ago after England’s nerve-jangling World Cup final win over New Zealand, turned to stunned disbelief as Ireland bowler Tim Murtagh caused mayhem.

He took five for 13 from nine overs as England capitulated in 127 manic minutes, surviving only 23.4 overs – their shortest completed innings ever in terms of balls faced.

Ireland, playing only their third test match, passed England’s total before tea thanks to a free-flowing partnership between Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie. A flurry of wickets threatened to undo their good work as Ireland slumped from 132-2 to 149-7. Yet Kevin O’Brien hung around for 28 not out and Murtagh (16) clobbered some useful late runs as Ireland were all out for 207, a 122-run innings lead. “Growing up as a kid I was dreaming of being on that honours board, just not from the away dressing room — but I guess it makes it even more special,” London-born Murtagh, who was once overlooked for England’s development squad, said.