England vs Ireland ODI Series 2020: Schedule, Squads, Venue, Timings and other details

England vs Ireland (ENG vs IRE) ODI Series 2020 Schedule, Time Table, Squad, Fixtures: International cricket moves to the ODI arena on Thursday, with the first limited-overs match taking place since the pandemic. England will be playing an ODI at home for the first time since the 2019 World Cup, with some fringe players getting a chance to impress in the absence of rested regulars. Ireland, on the other hand, will have a lot to play for, with points from this series contributing to possible qualification for the next World Cup.

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid are expected to be the core of the England ODI side, with the likes of Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Joe Root given a rest after the West Indies series. Joe Denly is the only one in the ODI squad to have played the Tests. Ireland, on the other hand, have put their best foot forward, with hopes that they can replicate their 2011 victory over their neighbours.

🎥: WORLD CUP QUALIFICATION? Hear from Andrew Balbirnie on his thoughts about Ireland’s prospects in the new World Cup Super League.#BackingGreen ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/KRS8eTAeUi — Cricket Ireland (@Irelandcricket) July 28, 2020

Schedule

1st ODI: 30th July 2020 (Thursday) — Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton at 06:30 PM.

2nd ODI: 1st August 2020 (Saturday) — Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton at 06:30 PM.

3rd ODI: 4th August 2020 (Tuesday) — Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton at 06:30 PM

Squads

England: Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali (VC), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Joe Denly, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Reece Topley, James Vince and David Willey.

England Reserves: Richard Gleeson, Lewis Gregory and Liam Livingstone.

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (C), Paul Stirling (VC), Lorcan Tucker (WK), Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O’Brien, William Porterfield, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Harry Tector and Craig Young.

Where to Watch

TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

