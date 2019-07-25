ENG vs IRE: Murtagh bullies England in their backyard

A day before that thrilling Lord’s evening of July 14, former Irish cricketer Kenny Carroll red-lettered the date July 24 in his diary. He had buzzed an old friend at the ECB for match tickets, called another for staying over at his house, and put a couple of his old Ireland jerseys for laundry.

Advertising

“I could miss the World Cup final, but not Ireland’s maiden Test at Lord’s. For us, it doesn’t get better than this, playing England at the Home of Cricket. After all, they’re the big brothers,” he told The Indian Express, chuckling. And an Irishman had guided England to their brightest evening in limited-over cricket.

READ | England vs Ireland: How the World Champions were shot out for 85 at Lord’s

On the sunny morning of 24th, sporting his old Ireland jersey, he was at the Lord’s entrance, cheerfully waiting for the Irish team bus. “Just to wish them luck and give them a pat on the back.” Among the current group of players, Ireland’s Test-match generation, he played with only Kevin O’Brien, though the small world that Irish cricket is, he knew most of them, and most of them knew him as well.

Advertising

Tim Murtagh wasn’t one of them. The 37-year-old swing bowler – who sliced through England’s batting line-up like a hot knife through butter, bowling them out for 85 – plies his trade in England and had only joined Ireland in 2012, five years after Carroll’s last game for Ireland. But he had heard enough of him – Murth, Middlesex legend, can swing the ball in as many directions as he wants to. And on a sunny day, on a green wicket, he saw what Murtagh could do.

“Jeez, unbelievable stuff, James Anderson stuff, shaping the ball one way, swinging it the other way. Serious stuff. The batsmen’s edges seemed to have magnets when he was bowling.”

READ | ‘Ireland’s absence from World Cup should be questioned’: Irish magic blows away England

Before Carroll could gather which way he was swinging the ball, Murtagh had already two wickets to his name.

What played out in the next hour was “supernatural stuff”, Carroll exclaims. A blur. A flurry of wickets. A whirr of limbs in celebration. Murtagh waving the Duke at the audience after his first five-for. Carroll wondered: “Seriously, did this all happen actually? It’s historic stuff.”

Carroll himself had experienced history in Ireland’s greens. In their burst-onto-the-scene triumph over Pakistan at the 2007 World Cup. Then bunking his postman duties to watch them upend England in another historic World Cup moment. “But this was more special,” he says. Infused as it is with the potential of becoming their most historic, if not iconic, moment.

***

It’s impossible to swing the ball in four different ways. Like all good swing bowlers, Murtagh can bend the ball inwards and hoop it away. But as former England batsman Robert Key says, he could create the illusion than he could swing the ball more ways than two.

READ | ENG vs IRE: England succumb to their shortest Test innings at home

Almost prophetically, he wrote of the threat Murtagh possesses a day before the match in his column in London Evening Standard. “With Murtagh, you start seeing things that aren’t there, watching it swing away before it nips back in. You get out to him and think it’s moved four ways. You’ve played five different shots and, before you know it, you’re on your way back,” he observes.

It clutters the batsman’s mind, lulling them into committing fatal mistakes. Murtagh has made a living out of it – 800 wickets at 25.33. And a chunk of them have been coerced this way, as was the case on Wednesday. And a chunk of his wickets have come from the Nursery End. Most seamers like bowling from the Pavilion End, as the slope from right to left, and the wind blowing across, exaggerates natural inward movement.

Former colleague Andrew Strauss once remarked that “he’s as pleasant as they come from South London, he carries with him the warmth of the countryside. Maybe, it’s his Irish genes.” Strauss and Murtagh are close friends. So are their families. Once Strauss had repented letting him join Ireland, and he would have again on Wednesday.

***

It all began inside an old old pub across the St John’s Wood road, near Lord’s, sometime in September 2012. Middlesex team-mates Ed Joyce and Murtagh were having a quiet drink after a game, and the former began digging deep into his colleague’s Irish surname. At that time, Murtagh had almost given up on his ambition to play for England, whom he had represented in the 2000 U-19 World Cup, though he had never thought of representing Ireland either. Murtagh told him about his grandparents who had migrated from Ireland to Lambeth. His uncle and father, though, had been joking about it for a while.

Then inadvertently, Joyce asked him whether he was keen on turning up for Ireland. Just like most pub talks, he thought it was a joke. “But Joyce told me he was serious. Anyway, I am playing mostly with Irishmen (at that point Middlesex had six) and suddenly I thought why not? Anyway, my hopes of playing for England were as good as over. I said a firm yes,” he once wrote in a column for Irish Times.

From the pub table, Joyce called coach Phil Simmons and director Mark Garaway for approval. Two weeks later, Middlesex director of cricket Angus Fraser drove him to meet Simmons. In a month’s time, the postman delivered an envelope with a letter congratulating the addressee on his new status as an Irish citizen. “I had to chase down lot of original birth, marriage and death certificates before I applied. I have to thank my wife for that.”

Advertising

Despite the fast-tracking, he couldn’t make the squad for the 2012 ICC World T20. “I was disappointed, was suddenly filled with doubts, but Joyce told me that I would retire one day as an Ireland legend.” On Wednesday, at the grandest of stages, he took one firm step towards legend-hood. And his good friends Joyce and Strauss were raising a toast for him in the Lord’s long room.