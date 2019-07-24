‘Ireland’s absence from World Cup should be questioned’: Twitter reacts after Irish magic blows away England

Ireland ended England’s World Cup honeymoon in dramatic style on Wednesday, bowling out the host nation for a paltry 85 on the first day at Lord’s. Tim Murtagh was the wrecker in chief with five wickets as the Irish have their eyes firmly set on one of the biggest shocks in Test history. Here are the best reactions to England’s epic collapse-

Normal service resumed … Test cricket is back … England 36 for 3 … #OnOn #Lords #ENGvIRE — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 24, 2019

👀👀 done a bit has it….? 1st thing massive congrats to @tjmurtagh on the board at his home ground in his 1st Test 👏🏿 what a bowler he has been over the years showing you it is not just about pace but getting the ball in the right area more often that not 👍🏾 #ENGvIRE — Alex Tudor (@alextudorcoach) July 24, 2019

Cant help but be pleased for @tjmurtagh going up on the honours board. Top bloke. For years people that bowl his pace are over looked but are serious bowlers if there is anything in the wicket. @ChrisRush22 would be unplayable too on this! — Luke Wright (@lukewright204) July 24, 2019

Timmy Murtagh with 5/11 👏🏽👏🏽 Skill > pace 😏. England 7/43!!! Absolute clinic in the first session! Advertising Hey, who knows, he could play the first #Ashes Test… 🤣 #ENGvIRE — Trent Copeland (@copes9) July 24, 2019

😂😂😂 Little pre – Ashes dig but touché on the celebrations still continuing . Hope you’re well — Robin John Peterson (@robbie13flair) July 24, 2019

This is sensational stuff @Irelandcricket — Niall John O Brien (@niallnobiobrien) July 24, 2019

England all out in 23.4 overs on day 1! Just 85. Meanwhile the two Australias made 105 and 120 in the first innings of their match. What odds the Ashes will be a high scoring contest after all this! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 24, 2019

England bowled out for 85 by Ireland in the first test match played between the two countries. Ireland’s absence from World Cup should be questioned as they are a very promising team. I hope World Champions are not completely embarrassed in this match and they recover from here. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) July 24, 2019

Wow what a game of test cricket at Lords. #ENGvIRE — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) July 24, 2019

At Tea, Ireland’s batsmen were cruising at 127/2 with a first-innings lead of 42 runs. Andrew Balbirnie and Paul Stirling, also both Middlesex players, were 51 and 35 not out in a match only scheduled to last four days rather than the usual five for a Test.