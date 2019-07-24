‘Ireland’s absence from World Cup should be questioned’: Twitter reacts after Irish magic blows away England

Toggle Menu
Ireland ended England’s World Cup honeymoon in dramatic style on Wednesday, bowling out the host nation for a paltry 85 on the first day at Lord’s. Tim Murtagh was the wrecker in chief with five wickets as the Irish have their eyes firmly set on one of the biggest shocks in Test history. Here are the best reactions to England’s epic collapse-

At Tea, Ireland’s batsmen were cruising at 127/2 with a first-innings lead of 42 runs. Andrew Balbirnie and Paul Stirling, also both Middlesex players, were 51 and 35 not out in a match only scheduled to last four days rather than the usual five for a Test.

