England vs Ireland: How the World Champions were shot out for 85 at Lord’s

England suffered a huge embarrassment on Wednesday after they were bowled out for 85 by Ireland in the four-day Test at Lord’s. Making a return to Test cricket exactly 10 days after winning the World Cup, the Three Lions were ripped apart by Middlesex seamer Tim Murtagh who exploited the hint of movement on offer and claimed 5/13.

Murtagh became the first Irish bowler to take five wickets in a Test match innings during an astonishing first session at Lord’s.

It is also the first time England have been bowled out before lunch at Lord’s on opening morning and their lowest test innings at home since 1997 against Australia.

THE ASTONISHING COLLAPSE-

8/1 in 2.4 ovs: England captain Joe Root won the toss and opted to bowl first. Murtagh, who has played at Lord’s for more than 12 years, took advantage of a greenish surface and turned out to be the chief wrecker for Ireland. He started it all by removing debutant Jason Roy in the third over. Roy’s debut innings was cut short as he edged a gentle away-seamer from Murtagh to the first slip. The batsman tried to feel for it and paid the ultimate price.

The first wicket of the summer as Roy is dismissed for five.

36/2 in 9.5 ovs: After an early setback opener Joe Denly and skipper Joe Root brought a mini-revival with a 28-run partnership. But that was broken by Mark Adair who caught Denly plumb in front. Adair kept pitching the ball up to the batsmen, despite being driven for boundaries. However, he was rewarded when Denly was late to a similar fullish delivery and got struck on the back pad.

36/3 in 10.4 ovs: Murtagh bagged his second with the new ball when his nagging accuracy finally got the better of Rory Burns. Before being dismissed the southpaw was beaten a couple of times outside the off stump- thus sowing the element of doubt in the batsmen’s mind. He finally succumbed while shuffling for a drive and nicking it back to the keeper.

42/4 in 12 ovs: Mark Adair’s massive strike to remove Joe Root (lbw) put the hosts in huge trouble. An inswinging delivery hit the England captain on the back pad. However, two noises created an element of doubt. Ireland went for the review and were duly rewarded for their brave call. No spike on UltraEdge and nothing on HawkEye meant three Reds as England lost all their specialist batsmen.

42/5 in 12.4 ovs: Murtagh continued with his sparkling performance when he rattled the timber in the 13th over to get rid off Jonny Bairstow. It was a peach of a delivery to Bairstow as the ball was full around off stump, but made a late inward movement which was just enough to pass between the bat and pad. Four wickets gone in the last four overs.

42/6 in 13 ovs: Murtagh sensational spell continued when he finished the over with the wicket of Woakes. Once again it was another nippy, inswinging delivery and Woakes is undone by the movement. He was rapped on the back thigh and the umpire was left with no doubt. Woakes opted for the review but replays showed that the ball was hitting the top of leg stump.

43/7 in 14.2 ovs: Murtagh’s maiden five-wicket haul in Tests came when he got rid off Moeen Ali in the 15th over of the first session. He set up the batsmen nicely with a few in-swingers before coming up with an away-swinger that held its line it line to get the edge back to the keeper.

61/8 in 18. 4 ovs: Boyd Rankin continued to pile on the misery when he entered the wickets column by picking up Stuart Broad. Coming around the wicket did the trick for the bowler as Broad got a fether touch. Umpire Aleem Dar wasn’t convinced but another top review by Ireland’s wicketkeeper ensured that England continue to fall apart rapidly.

69/9 in 20.1 ovs: Rankin got his second wicket of the day when Sam Curran was snaffled for 18 at short leg. Curran hit a full delivery to James McCollum who was fielding at deepish short leg. The fielder was placed at that position for a short ball but a double bluff by the bowler induced the batsman into a false stroke. Instead of a short bouncer Rankin came up with a full delivery which was clipped straight to that man.

85 all out in 23.4 ovs: Mark Adair applied the finishing touches to England’s miserable morning when debutant Olly Stone was bowled for 19. What stood out in this dismissal was that despite pitching the ball on a back of a length, it still nipped back in as Stone was beaten on the inside edge and the ball deflects off the right elbow onto the bails.

England, on the ground, where they won the 50-over World Cup just over a week ago, were bowled out in a mere 23.4 overs. It was the latest worrying batting collapse suffered by England ahead of the Ashes that start next week — the third time in three years they had lost all 10 wickets in a session in the past three years, having not done so previously since 1938.