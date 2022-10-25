England vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch ENG vs IRE match

England vs Ireland Live Streaming: Close neighbours will collide in the T20 World Cup on Wednesday as England take on Ireland at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Ireland, who famously beat England in a 2011 ODI World Cup match in Bangalore, eliminated twice winners West Indies to make the second round for the first time since 2009. England began their quest for a second T20 World Cup crown with a clinical victory against Afghanistan and captain Jos Buttler said they would not hold anything back against Ireland.

England vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2022 Match Live Streaming Details:

When will England vs Ireland (ENG vs IRE) Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

The England vs Ireland (ENG vs IRE) Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played on October 26, 2022, Wednesday.

What time will England vs Ireland (ENG vs IRE) Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 start?

The England vs Ireland (ENG vs IRE) Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will start at 9.30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 9 AM IST.

Where will England vs Ireland (ENG vs IRE) Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

The England vs Ireland (ENG vs IRE) Super 12 T20 World Cup match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

Which TV channel will broadcast England vs Ireland (ENG vs IRE) Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022?

Star Sports Network will broadcast the England vs Ireland (ENG vs IRE) Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match.

When and where to watch England vs Ireland (ENG vs IRE) Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 online?

Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the England vs Ireland (ENG vs IRE) Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match.