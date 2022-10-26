scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022
England vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Close neighbours ENG and IRE clash in Melbourne

By: Sports Desk
October 26, 2022 7:06:23 am
England vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Live Commentary and Cricket Score: A Josh Buttler-led England side will look to continue their winning run in the T20 World Cup when they take on Ireland in the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday. England will be wary of the Irish who had defeated them in the 2011 ODI World Cup and have already eliminated 2-time T20 World champions West Indies this year.

England will hope to avoid any pitstops this time around as they look to see out their close neighbours’ threat before they face Australia and New Zealand in the upcoming matches. Ireland, who have already lost to Sri Lanka, will want to take something from this game if they are to keep hopes alive of going to the next round.

Follow Live score and Updates from ENG vs IRE below

Live Blog

England Squad: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Philip Salt, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Tymal Mills

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Fionn Hand

