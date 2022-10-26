England vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Close neighbours ENG and IRE clash in Melbourne

England vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Live Commentary and Cricket Score: A Josh Buttler-led England side will look to continue their winning run in the T20 World Cup when they take on Ireland in the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday. England will be wary of the Irish who had defeated them in the 2011 ODI World Cup and have already eliminated 2-time T20 World champions West Indies this year.

England will hope to avoid any pitstops this time around as they look to see out their close neighbours’ threat before they face Australia and New Zealand in the upcoming matches. Ireland, who have already lost to Sri Lanka, will want to take something from this game if they are to keep hopes alive of going to the next round.

