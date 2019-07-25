ENG vs IRE: England succumb to their shortest Test innings at home

Ireland stunned England on the first day of the four-day test match at Lord’s on Wednesday, bowling them out for 85. After that, they were bundled for 207. The first day ended with England at 0/0 after an over with Rory Burns and spinner Jack Leach on the crease.

Here are some statistics from the first day of the Test:

— The first innings was England’s lowest test innings score at home since 1997 when they were bowled out for 77 by Australia

— The first innings was England’s shortest completed innings ever, in terms of overs faced (23.4 overs)

— The first innings of England lasted a mere 127 minutes

— Tim Murtagh became the first Ireland bowler to pick up five wicket haul in Tests

— The 13 runs conceded in the first innings by Tim Murtagh was the second lowest for a bowler taking a five or more wickets against England. Jerome Taylor took five for 11 in Kingston in 2009

— The first innings was the fourth time England have lost 10 wickets in a session in the last three years. The other three were against Bangladesh in Mirpur in 2016, against New Zealand in Auckland and against India at Trent Bridge, both in 2018

— Moeen Ali has been dismissed for 0 in 3 of his 6 Test knocks in 2019; no batsman has logged more ducks in this calendar year (level with Rabada)

— England did at least avoid their lowest Test total in the first innings (45 against Australia in 1887)

— It was the third highest number of wickets in a day at Lord’s: 27 (England vs Australia, 1888), 21 (England vs West Indies, 2000) and 20 (England vs Ireland, 2019)

— England’s lowest scores at the fall of the 7th wicket in a home Test: 26 runs vs Australia, Lord’s (1888); 43 runs vs Ireland, Lord’s (2019)

— Cheapest 5-fors in Test cricket at Lord’s: 5/13 – Tim Murtagh vs England (2019); 5/15 – Ed Giddins vs Zimbabwe (2000); 5/16 – Frank Foster v South Africa (1912); 5/16 – Andy Caddick v West Indies (2000); 5/17 – Tony Lock vs New Zealand (1958)