ENG vs IRE: England succumb to their shortest Test innings at home

England's 85 all out in 23.4 overs at Lord’s against Ireland on Wednesday is their shortest Test innings at home in Test history.

Ireland stunned England on the first day of the four-day test match at Lord’s on Wednesday, bowling them out for 85. After that, they were bundled for 207. The first day ended with England at 0/0 after an over with Rory Burns and spinner Jack Leach on the crease.

Here are some statistics from the first day of the Test:

— The first innings was England’s lowest test innings score at home since 1997 when they were bowled out for 77 by Australia

— The first innings was England’s shortest completed innings ever, in terms of overs faced (23.4 overs)

— The first innings of England lasted a mere 127 minutes

Tim Murtagh became the first Ireland bowler to pick up five wicket haul in Tests

— The 13 runs conceded in the first innings by Tim Murtagh was the second lowest for a bowler taking a five or more wickets against England. Jerome Taylor took five for 11 in Kingston in 2009

— The first innings was the fourth time England have lost 10 wickets in a session in the last three years. The other three were against Bangladesh in Mirpur in 2016, against New Zealand in Auckland and against India at Trent Bridge, both in 2018

— Moeen Ali has been dismissed for 0 in 3 of his 6 Test knocks in 2019; no batsman has logged more ducks in this calendar year (level with Rabada)

— England did at least avoid their lowest Test total in the first innings (45 against Australia in 1887)

— It was the third highest number of wickets in a day at Lord’s: 27 (England vs Australia, 1888), 21 (England vs West Indies, 2000) and 20 (England vs Ireland, 2019)

— England’s lowest scores at the fall of the 7th wicket in a home Test: 26 runs vs Australia, Lord’s (1888); 43 runs vs Ireland, Lord’s (2019)

— Cheapest 5-fors in Test cricket at Lord’s: 5/13 – Tim Murtagh vs England (2019); 5/15 – Ed Giddins vs Zimbabwe (2000); 5/16 – Frank Foster v South Africa (1912); 5/16 – Andy Caddick v West Indies (2000); 5/17 – Tony Lock vs New Zealand (1958)

