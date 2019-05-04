Ireland skipper William Porterfield slams Ben Foakes’ controversial ‘delayed’ stumping

Toggle Menu
Ireland skipper William Porterfield slammed England's Ben Foakes controversial 'delayed' stumping of Andrew Barnabie during the one-day international against England in Dublin on Friday.

Ben Foakes was criticised for controversial stumping.

Ireland skipper William Porterfield slammed England’s Ben Foakes controversial ‘delayed’ stumping of Andrew Barnabie during the one-day international against England in Dublin on Friday. The incident took place in the 25th over of Ireland’s innings, when Foakes used a clever trick to get rid of Barnabie for 29, which led to massive criticism on the social media.

The wicketkeeper held on to the ball after the batsman missed the shot while attempting a slog sweep. Holding the ball, the England cricketer waited patiently for Barnabie to get off his balance and lift his feet. As soon as the Irish player did so, the keeper took off the bails to complete the dismissal.

After the television replays, the umpire Aleem Dar adjudge him as out. Speaking to reporters, Porterfield said that the delay should have meant that the ball was “pretty much dead”.

“How long do you wait? We’ll be playing 15-hour games if you wait that long,” Porterfield said. “You can say it was great wicketkeeping or you can say it’s a bit of a grey area of how long he takes. The ball was pretty much dead. The batsman wasn’t going anywhere or overbalanced. It wasn’t like he had fallen over.”

“The keeper has waited for three or four seconds, if we do that all day it’s going be a pretty long game,” he added.

Defending his actions, the England cricketer said, who scored an unbeaten 61 to take England to a four-wicket win, said: “It was quite wide down leg, but I got it back to the stumps. When it’s a sweep you think they might fall over and I just saw he lifted his foot and nicked them off.”

