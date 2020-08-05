ENGvsIRE 3rd ODI stats: Twin centuries by Paul Stirling & Andy Balbirnie topple world champions

England vs Ireland 3rd ODI: Ireland’s Paul Stirling celebrates his century, as play resumes behind closed doors. (Mike Hewitt/Pool via REUTERS) Ireland’s Paul Stirling celebrates his century, as play resumes behind closed doors. (Mike Hewitt/Pool via REUTERS)

England vs Ireland 3rd ODI: Despite being a dead rubber, cricket fans witnessed an enthralling contest between England and Ireland in the third and final ODI played at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. After having already won the series, England started off on a positive note and set up a stiff 329-run target for the Irish.

However, what came next was something that one would have least hoped for, but a powerful show by two Irish batsmen Paul Stirling and skipper Andy Balbirnie saw them chase down the total rather easily. Stirling was run-out on 142 from 128 balls, while Balbirnie also smashed a century, before he was removed by Adil Rashid on 113 (112).

The match went into the final over and the winning runs were struck by star Irish batsman Kevin O’Brien, who had once done a similar job in Bangalore almost 10 years ago. The visitors eventually won the contest by seven wickets with one ball to spare.

In the process, Ireland also broke a plethora of records, which are listed below:

# This was the highest successful run chase against England in England. The previous record was held by India, when Mohammed Kaif’s beautifully orchestrated innings helped India chase 325 to seal the Natwest series back in 2002.

# This also was the fourth-highest successful run chase against England. India lead the chart after they chased down 350 against them in Pune in 2017.

# This also was the highest run chase by Ireland. They had earlier chased 328 against the same opponent in Bengaluru in 2011.

# This was the third time when two Irish batsmen smashed centuries in same ODI.

# Paul Stirling, who was named man of the match of the contest, also became the batsman with most number of runs for Ireland in ODIs. Stirling leads the chart with 4268 runs and is followed by William Porterfield, who has 4091 runs.

