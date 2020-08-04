England vs Ireland 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch ENGvIRE 3rd ODI?

The World Champions secured two comfortable wins over Ireland and a similar show is expected in the third ODI. (Reuters) The World Champions secured two comfortable wins over Ireland and a similar show is expected in the third ODI. (Reuters)

England (ENG) vs Ireland (IRE) 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series, hosts England would look to complete a clean sweep over Ireland when they lock horns in the third and final contest on Tuesday. The World Champions secured two comfortable wins over Ireland and a similar show is expected in the third ODI.

Both the wins came batting second, so it is expected that England would opt to bat first if they win the toss. In the second ODI Jonny Bairstow equalled the record for the fastest ODI fifty by an England batsman during his assault against Ireland.

When is the the 3rd ODI between England and Ireland?

The 3rd ODI between England and Ireland will be played on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

Where is the 3rd ODI between England and Ireland?

The 3rd ODI between England and Ireland will be held at The Rose Bowl in Southampton.

What time does the 3rd ODI between England and Ireland begin?

The 3rd ODI between England and Ireland will begin at 06:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 3rd ODI between England and Ireland?

The 3rd ODI between England and Ireland will broadcast live on Sony Six/Sony Six HD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the 3rd ODI between England and Ireland?

The live streaming of the 3rd ODI between England and Ireland will be available on SonyLiv. You can also follow live commentary and match updates on indianexpress.com.

